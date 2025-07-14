Faces of REFORPAC: A1C Rahsaan Franklin, 35th OSS Airfield Management

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Amid the accelerated pace of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rahsaan Franklin, 35th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) airfield manager, plays a key role in coordinating airfield operations that keep mission aircraft moving safely and efficiently.



“We file flight plans, track all the incoming and outgoing aircraft, inspect the runway and coordinate with other agencies if any airfield systems go down,” Franklin said. “Everything that moves through the airfield goes through us.”

REFORPAC has amplified the tempo which is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 350 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.



With increased aircraft traffic, more aircrews and a high volume of flight activity across the Indo-Pacific theater, Franklin’s team manages priority arrival requests, builds detailed parking plans, inspects arresting gear cables and issues notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) to ensure safe airfield conditions.



“You can tell the pace has picked up,” he said. “We’ve had to stay sharp, process more flight plans and train others to drive on the airfield. It’s a full team effort.”



REFORPAC 25 is the Air Force’s largest contingency response exercise ever conducted in the Pacific.



Franklin, a Las Vegas native, comes from a family rooted in military service. His grandfather, father, great-grandfather, sister and several uncles all served—making his enlistment a continuation of a proud legacy.



“I really like the job,” he said. “I get to be around aircraft every day, and it offers a great balance between hands-on airfield work and behind-the-scenes planning. REFORPAC has tested my knowledge and made me better. It’s taught me to lean on my other Airmen—we all have to work together.”



With responsibilities spanning from airfield driving certifications to foreign object debris walks and system alerts, the 35th OSS ensures the 35th Air Expeditionary Wing’s airfield operations remain uninterrupted. The scale and scope of REFORPAC reflect the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to agile combat employment and integrated deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

