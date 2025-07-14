Bound for Poland: 312th AG T1 Team Steps Forward

Fallbrook, Calif. — The Soldiers of the 312th Adjutant General (AG) T1 Team were honored in a heartfelt farewell ceremony on July 13, 2025, at the U.S. Army Reserve Training Center in Fallbrook, California, as they prepare to deploy to Poland in support of U.S. European Command’s Operation Atlantic Resolve.



The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the team, recognizing their months of preparation and commitment as they assume a vital mission—providing personnel and administrative support to forward-deployed forces in Europe.



The team is led by Capt. Sierra Smith, Commander, and 1st Sgt. Javier Acevedo, who will guide the Soldiers through a deployment focused on strengthening NATO partnerships and operational readiness.



“It’s been an incredible journey watching this team grow into a tight, mission-ready unit,” said Capt. Sierra Smith. “I am proud to serve alongside each and every one of them. They’ve trained hard, supported one another, and are more than ready to meet the challenges ahead in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.”



Col. Brittain also encouraged the Soldiers to embrace the opportunity not only to serve, but to grow personally through the experience of living and working in a different part of the world.



“Take advantage of the opportunity to explore and enjoy the culture around you,” he said. “Deployments are a chance to represent our nation abroad—but also to connect with our allies, learn from their customs, and return home with a broader perspective.”



In attendance to show their support were Col. Paul Brittain, Commander of the 653rd Regional Support Group, and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Kirby Hitt. Both offered remarks recognizing the significance of the mission and the strength of the Soldiers and their families.



“This deployment isn’t just about presence—it’s about purpose,” said Col. Brittain. “The 312th AG T1 Team is prepared to represent the U.S. Army Reserve with professionalism and pride. Their work will directly support readiness and strengthen our alliance in Europe. We are proud of them, and we stand behind them.”



The ceremony also celebrated two major career milestones:



-Sgt. Sebastian Guerra was promoted to Staff Sergeant

-WO1 Jeremy Freeman was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2)



The promotions highlighted the leadership, dedication, and continued professional development within the unit—even on the eve of deployment.



Operation Atlantic Resolve is an ongoing demonstration of the U.S. commitment to NATO, designed to improve interoperability among allied nations and deter aggression in Europe. The 312th AG T1 Team’s deployment reflects the critical role of Army Reserve Soldiers in supporting national defense missions abroad.



The ceremony was filled with heartfelt moments as family members, fellow Soldiers, and friends gathered to offer support and encouragement. Flags waved, hands saluted, and cameras captured proud smiles and emotional goodbyes—reminders of the personal sacrifice behind every military deployment.



As the 312th AG T1 Team steps forward into their next chapter, they do so with professionalism, pride, and purpose—proving once again that the strength of the Army lies in its people.



About the 311th ESC:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command provides mission command of sustainment operations for U.S. Army Reserve units across the western United States. As a subordinate command of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, the 311th ESC supports global operations by providing trained and ready forces capable of executing logistics and sustainment missions in support of Unified Land Operations. The command plays a vital role in both domestic response efforts and overseas deployments, ensuring combat readiness and strategic sustainment for Army Reserve formations.

