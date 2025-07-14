Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schiller recognized with Executive Director’s Award

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño presents

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Story by Deidre Patin 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño presented Tammy Schiller with an Executive Director’s Award during a surprise ceremony July 14 in China Lake.

    Schiller was honored for the development and implementation of TechGrid.

    As External Partnerships Program Manager, Schiller leads the effort to build and renew partnerships between the Navy, academia, industry and other government organizations.

    “I am so grateful to have a job I love with great people, and I want to make a difference,” Schiller said.

    TechGrid is located within the Ridgecrest city limits and in close proximity to the installation. Sponsored by NavalX, the hub serves as a collaborative space for partners to help reduce cost and time in delivering critical capabilities to the warfighter.

    “Those partnerships are key to our success,” Carreño said. “What Tammy executed through this effort was truly amazing. She made our organization shine.”

