Schiller recognized with Executive Director’s Award

Photo By Ryan Smith | Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño presents Tammy Schiller with the Executive Director's Award during a surprise ceremony recognizing her leadership in the development and implementation of TechGrid. Schiller serves as the External Partnerships Program Manager and leads collaborative efforts across industry, academia and government to accelerate capability to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño presented Tammy Schiller with an Executive Director’s Award during a surprise ceremony July 14 in China Lake.



Schiller was honored for the development and implementation of TechGrid.



As External Partnerships Program Manager, Schiller leads the effort to build and renew partnerships between the Navy, academia, industry and other government organizations.



“I am so grateful to have a job I love with great people, and I want to make a difference,” Schiller said.



TechGrid is located within the Ridgecrest city limits and in close proximity to the installation. Sponsored by NavalX, the hub serves as a collaborative space for partners to help reduce cost and time in delivering critical capabilities to the warfighter.



“Those partnerships are key to our success,” Carreño said. “What Tammy executed through this effort was truly amazing. She made our organization shine.”