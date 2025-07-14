Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schiller recognized with Executive Director’s Award

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño presents Tammy Schiller with the Executive Director’s Award during a surprise ceremony recognizing her leadership in the development and implementation of TechGrid. Schiller serves as the External Partnerships Program Manager and leads collaborative efforts across industry, academia and government to accelerate capability to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    NAWCWD
    Employee Recognition Program Awards Ceremony
    NavalX
    TechGrid

