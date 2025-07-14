Schiller recognized with Executive Director’s Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Executive Director Dan Carreño presents Tammy Schiller with the Executive Director’s Award during a surprise ceremony recognizing her leadership in the development and implementation of TechGrid. Schiller serves as the External Partnerships Program Manager and leads collaborative efforts across industry, academia and government to accelerate capability to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)