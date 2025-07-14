Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Approximately 100 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 393rd Combat Sustainment Support...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Approximately 100 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), the 448th Engineer Battalion, the 407th Finance Detachment, and the 407th Medical Detachment departed from Puerto Rico, July 12 for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, to participate in the Warrior Exercise (WAREX), as part of their annual training. see less | View Image Page

CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO– Approximately 100 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), the 448th Engineer Battalion, the 407th Finance Detachment, and the 407th Medical Detachment departed from Puerto Rico, July 12 for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, to participate in the Warrior Exercise (WAREX), as part of their annual training.



WAREX serves as a platform for Army Reserve units to train and prepare capable, lethal, and combat-ready forces for collective tasks aligned with their respective commanders' training objectives in anticipation of future deployments.



Earnest Dillon, who is assigned to the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center, Transportation Division, supervised the units' departure.



"The process of moving a unit is a deliberate one. Once units know what their mission is, they contact us to start the coordination for their movement. Depending on the units’ requirements, we coordinate for a charter flight, a ship, buses, etc. Usually, we start the process one year before. In this case these units are going to annual training in the continental United States. However, we facilitate every movement of troops around the world,” said Dillon.



During the departure process, Soldiers gathered on the tarmac of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to arrange their baggage and equipment for inspection by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), load it onto the plane, and wait for clearance to board.



Lt. Col. Pablo Feliciano, commander of the 393rd CSSB, emphasized the benefits of their annual training at both the national and local levels in Puerto Rico.



"One of the most important things I’ve observed is how the Reserve integrates with our National Guard colleagues. That is how in the past, we have supported the citizens of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The opportunity to also assist our local communities is crucial," Feliciano stated.



Sgt. Tanysha Nieves, 21, also from the 393rd Battalion and who enlisted in 2021, expressed her excitement about the unit's annual training.



"I am incredibly proud to be with my teammates and to participate in this exercise. We are not only going to practice our knowledge but also acquire new skills that we will put into practice in the future," Nieves said.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve personnel, Puerto Rico National Guard members, Marine Corps Reserve members, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring that military personnel are prepared for deployment at anytime, anywhere.



For more stories about the home of the U.S. Army in the Caribbean, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial/