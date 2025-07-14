Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean

    PUERTO RICO

    07.12.2025

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Approximately 100 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), the 448th Engineer Battalion, the 407th Finance Detachment, and the 407th Medical Detachment departed from Puerto Rico, July 12 for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, to participate in the Warrior Exercise (WAREX), as part of their annual training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 15:28
    Photo ID: 9185970
    VIRIN: 250717-A-CC868-1002
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean [Image 3 of 3], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean
    Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download