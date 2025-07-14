Approximately 100 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 393rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), the 448th Engineer Battalion, the 407th Finance Detachment, and the 407th Medical Detachment departed from Puerto Rico, July 12 for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, to participate in the Warrior Exercise (WAREX), as part of their annual training.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9185970
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-CC868-1002
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean [Image 3 of 3], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan Continues Enabling Warfighters in the Caribbean
No keywords found.