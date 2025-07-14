Soldiers guide to an effective move out process on post, off post

FORT HOOD, TEXAS — A permanent change of station move can be a hectic time for families trying to handle multiple moving parts such as briefings, school transfers and shipping household goods. An additional aspect that can also be hectic is moving out of a rental, whether on or off post.

Moving out of on-post homes is a similar process to moving out of rentals off post. Cavalry Family Housing tries to make the process as seamless as possible and ensure Soldiers and their families are educated about the process.

“At Cavalry Family Housing, our goal is to make your move-out process as smooth and stress-free as possible,” said Chris Albus, project director for CFH. “We’ve designed a straightforward process to help eliminate some of the common challenges that come with moving.”

CFH has three simple steps for Soldiers to follow when moving:

Submit a 30-day “notice to vacate” and schedule a move-out appointment. Review the move-out resources on their website. These web-based resources help explain processes and expectations for a successful move out. Complete a final inspection with a member of the community team.

CFH has made many resources available online to help Soldiers and their families access information in a timely manner when preparing to move out on the website, including a move-out video, move-out guide PDF and a standard damage and repair costs PDF.

“The tips provided help avoid confusion and unforeseen costs during move out,” Albus said.

Though this is likely not many Soldiers’ first brush with moving, it is important to know many rental companies have an expectation of cleanliness and a standard of repair of the home once a tenant leaves, and CFH is no exception.

“At the final inspection, Cavalry Family Housing expects the home to be clean throughout, including the kitchen, bathrooms and garage,” he said. “If the home has been cleaned regularly, move-out cleaning should require only light tasks, such as wiping down surfaces, sweeping and vacuuming. Normal wear and tear are expected and acceptable.”

Albus explained there is a difference between normal wear and tear versus damage to the property.

“Normal wear and tear refer to the expected deterioration that occurs through regular use over time — such as minor carpet wear, faded paint or small nail holes from hanging pictures,” he explained. “Damage, on the other hand, results from neglect, misuse or accidents and may include issues such as large holes in walls, broken fixtures, stained or torn carpet, pet-related damage, stained or repainted walls in unapproved colors, broken windows or excessive overgrowth in lawns or flower beds. Each home is evaluated during the final inspection and any issues beyond normal wear and tear are documented and assessed accordingly.”

Though CFH tries to make the move-out process smooth, there are certain issues they run into when inspecting the property, Albus noted.

“One of the most common issues that delays a successful move-out inspection is when personal items or trash are left behind in the home, garage, carport, yard or storage areas,” he said. “We cannot accurately assess the condition of the home if items remain, and in such cases, the inspection will need to be rescheduled — potentially delaying the resident’s ability to complete the move-out process on time.”

With over 5,000 service members at Fort Hood, the installation ensures Soldiers who choose to live off-post have help when they are going through their move-out processes as well.

“The Fort Hood Housing Services Office acts as an invaluable resource and facilitator for Soldiers and their families living off post,” said Marvin Brown, chief of HSO, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood.

Brown explained housing has many roles in helping Soldiers, like providing information and counseling about Texas leases, to include termination options under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act; relocation information which provides installation information, HSO points of contact and website information; a liaison between the Soldier and the landlord facilitating communication between the parties; and referral to legal assistance when the situation is complex or the landlord is uncooperative.

Those who have moved before know moving can be expensive, and Brown said many Soldiers face financial pitfalls when moving out of off-post rentals, such as early termination fees, unreturned security deposit, cleaning fees and renters’ insurance. He said there are ways to manage these issues.

“Understand your rights under the SCRA,” he said. “It allows for lease termination under specific circumstances. Also meticulously document the condition of the property before moving in (such as) photos, videos and a signed move-in inspection checklist; maintain clear, written communication with the landlord; don’t hesitate to seek legal advice from the installation’s legal assistance office before signing a lease or if disputes arise; and (obtain adequate) renters’ insurance which can help cover costs related to disputes.”

Key advice from the housing office for off-post residents is the same as on-post residents — make sure landlords are provided with ample written notice on intent to vacate, have a copy of condition report from move in readily available and ensure the property is cleaned with all personal items removed.

For more information, call Cavalry Family Housing at 254-523-6239 or the Fort Hood Housing Office at 254-287-4212.