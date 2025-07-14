Concorde Career Institute & Jacksonville MEPS: A Partnership in Progress

Courtesy Photo | Carol Urbano (left) and Metuschelah Francois (right), phlebotomy externs, pose in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Carol Urbano (left) and Metuschelah Francois (right), phlebotomy externs, pose in front of Jacksonville MEPS. The Jacksonville MEPS team welcomed the first two phlebotomy externs to help assist with collecting vitals, drawing blood and urine samples and conducting vision and audio screenings. see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Heidi Sand and Maj. Jason Decker



Jacksonville MEPS recently welcomed Carol Urbano and Metuschelah Francois —the first externs from Concorde Career Institute to support operations within the MEPS medical department.



Faced with evolving dynamics and the need for adaptable solutions, Jacksonville MEPS saw an opportunity to innovate. By partnering with a local institute, the team found a creative way to gain valuable manning support while also building meaningful connections with future healthcare professionals. This collaboration reflects a proactive approach to strengthening the MEPS mission, as well as a blueprint for other MEPS to follow.



“With ongoing staffing shortages, our medical technicians have taken on an incredible amount of responsibility to keep operations moving,” said Navy Cmdr. Ryan Roeling, 10th BN and Jacksonville MEPS commander. “One of my goals was to find a way to ease that burden while maintaining the high standard of care our applicants deserve.”



This partnership is more than just practical, it’s mutually rewarding. Externs gain hands-on experience and vital repetition that refines their technical skills and enhances their employability through two four-week long assignments. In turn, Jacksonville MEPS gains valuable manpower support in its medical operations while helping foster the growth of future healthcare professionals.



“This partnership is a true force multiplier,” said Roeling. “It supports our mission readiness while giving students the hands-on experience they need to succeed in the healthcare field.”



Both Urbano and Francois quickly made a strong first impression. Their dedication and willingness to jump right in have been invaluable. Working alongside MEPS medical technicians, they assist daily with a wide range of critical tasks, including collecting vitals, drawing blood and urine samples, conducting vision and audio screenings and ensuring applicants are medically evaluated with efficiency and care.



On average, the Jacksonville MEPS Medical team evaluates 50 military applicants per day, each undergoing a comprehensive series of exams and a final interview with a medical provider. The addition of externs helps streamline this process, reduce wait times and ensure smoother applicant processing without compromising accuracy or attention to detail.



Urbano and Francois are just the first externs to join the Jacksonville MEPS team, with two more externs ready to join to total four extra pairs of hands at the Jacksonville MEPS.



“We are deeply grateful for the contributions of both Carol and Metuschelah already, and we see this collaboration as just the beginning of a meaningful alliance,” said Roeling.