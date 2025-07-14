Groundbreaking Ceremony for new Recruit Barracks at MCRD San Diego

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest joined members from Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and contractors from Clark Construction Group of San Diego for a groundbreaking ceremony for military construction project P-314 Recruit Barracks, July 15 in San Diego.



"It's an honor to be here as we mark the start of another critical infrastructure development that directly supports the warfighter and the foundational mission of MCRD San Diego,” said Capt. Ben Wainwright, NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer. “This $47.7 million project exemplifies NAVFAC's commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure. It's a firm-fixed-price, design-bid-build construction project, benefiting from our in-house design capabilities with the design developed entirely in-house by NAVFAC Southwest’s expert engineers and architects.”



The three-story, 122,601 square-foot recruit barracks facility will feature an open-plan design with reinforced cast-in-place concrete and a stucco exterior.



Supporting facilities include utilities, site improvements, parking, signage, demolition, and environmental protection measures. The construction contract covers management, supervision, quality control, labor, equipment, and materials needed to deliver a complete and operational facility.



“This is my third stint at MCRD...,” said Col. Tracy Ann Maese, MCRD San Diego Commanding Officer. “I’ve walked these barracks going back decades of use that housed thousands of recruits. So many Marine legends have passed across this parade deck, you NAVFAC and Clark Construction will be a part of history because the next sergeant major of the Marine Corps or future officer might get their start right here when this new and modern facility is completed to support future Marines.”



Construction features include a 1,093-square-foot laundry facility, cybersecurity measures, and anti-terrorism/force protection elements to comply with Department of Defense criteria and Unified Facilities criteria.



Foundation work will include rammed aggregate piers and will be built along side with paving, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, trash enclosures, gear washing stations, and landscaping. Electrical work will encompass primary and secondary distribution systems, exterior lighting, and telecommunications infrastructure.



"The P-314 Recruit Barracks project is fundamentally about modernizing essential infrastructure,” said Wainwright. "This new facility will provide state-of-the-art, open-squad bay berthing for both male and female Marine Corps recruits. While MCRD San Diego already adeptly supports female recruits, this project significantly enhances the quality and capacity of berthing, ensuring a superior training and living environment for all."



MCRD San Diego integrates female recruits into training by utilizing barracks with living features originally designed for male recruits. The existing barracks were retrofitted with modifications to accommodate female use, such as converting urinals to toilets.



The new barracks will provide amenities such as central restrooms and showers, drill instructor spaces, two company offices, and a detached laundry facility, which will enhance the support of both female and male recruits during their 13-week training cycle.



This project incorporates DoD principles for high-performance and sustainable building requirements, as well as low impact development standards in compliance with federal laws and executive orders.



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

