Groundbreaking Ceremony for new Recruit Barracks at MCRD San Diego

NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Ben Wainwright (right) joins Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Commanding Officer Col. Tracy Ann Maese (center) and a Clark Construction representative (left) for the groundbreaking for the new Recruit Barracks at MCRD San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9185738
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-RA951-7134
|Resolution:
|2743x2348
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
