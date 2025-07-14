Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking Ceremony for new Recruit Barracks at MCRD San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Edward Cartagena 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Ben Wainwright (right) joins Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Commanding Officer Col. Tracy Ann Maese (center) and a Clark Construction representative (left) for the groundbreaking for the new Recruit Barracks at MCRD San Diego.

