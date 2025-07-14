Army & Air Force Exchange Service Delivers Essential Support During Deployment

Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the grand opening of an expanded...... read more read more Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the grand opening of an expanded Direct Operation Exchange – Tactical (DOX-T) at Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland. 1100 Feb. 28 This larger store will provide a broader selection of products, including everyday essentials, snacks, toiletries, and other items to better support U.S. troops at the tip of the spear. The Exchange is moving from a mobile field Exchange to a larger modular building, adding more than 2,000 square feet of retail space. Troops will enjoy the addition of a Snack Avenue with roller grill favorites like hot dogs and Tornados as well as a wider selection of sandwiches, hot-to-go items and better-for-you snacks. The store will also offer more options for protein bars, supplements and drinks, enhancing the Quality of Life for deployed service members. The grand opening is the result of collaboration between the Exchange, the 139th Regional Support Group (RSG), Polish leadership and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), highlighting the shared commitment to supporting service members in the region. The grand opening featured snacks, a food truck, games and raffle giveaways. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is dedicated to bringing critical Quality-of-Life support and the best tastes of home to deployed service members.



For 130 years, the Exchange has served Warfighters worldwide with tax-free goods, food and services no matter the location, risk or challenge. The Nation’s heroes on the front lines in deployed locations such as Iraq, Qatar, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan and the UAE rely on vital Exchange resources for readiness, resiliency and lethality. In 2024, the Exchange provided support to more than 92,000 service members across 12 countries during military exercises.



“The Exchange’s comforting tastes boost morale during deployment,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “No other retailer goes where the troops go to keep them ready and resilient.”



The Exchange’s We Go Where You Go mission encompasses multiple lines of business including department stores, malls, Express convenience stores, name-brand restaurants and services, the Exchange Credit Program and other Quality-of-Life support such as bakeries, water plants and meals at Department of Defense Education Activity schools overseas. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has delivered $15 billion in value for the military community.



For deployed service members, the MILITARY STAR card is especially valuable. Cardmembers in good standing with valid deployment orders to qualifying contingency locations receive a reduced APR of 6% and are not required to make monthly payments.



The Exchange several operates Reel Time Theaters at contingency locations, including Ali Al Salem Air Base, Camp Arijan and Camp Buehring in Kuwait and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, offering first-run movies and free advance showings of major films year-round. Visit https://www.aafes.com/exchange-stores/Movie-Guide/ for theater information, movie listings and showtimes.



To learn more about the dining options, services, businesses and more that are available at specific Exchanges worldwide, visit ShopMyExchange.com and click “Find a store” at the top right to search by city or installation name.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



