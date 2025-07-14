Combat Center Fire Department lead dispatcher wins MCICOM 2024 Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year Award

Photo By Lance Cpl. Enge You | Christopher Burch, a Colorado native, fire dispatcher with Combat Center Fire...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Enge You | Christopher Burch, a Colorado native, fire dispatcher with Combat Center Fire Department, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, responds to a call at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, June 5, 2025. The Combat Center Fire Department is a community-based organization that aims to provide emergency fire and rescue service, fire prevention program and education, and a fire fighting force capable of handling emergencies, rescues and catastrophes. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You) see less | View Image Page

(U.S. Marine Corps story by Lance Cpl. Enge You)



MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. –Christopher Burch, a Colorado native, and lead dispatcher with The Combat Center Fire Department was presented the Marine Corps Installation Command Emergency Dispatch Service Award: Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, California, June 5, 2025.



The award highlights personnel who exhibit commitment, leadership and excellence in the field of emergency dispatch services. Burch was named for this award for his display of professionalism during high stress situations and his influence on the operational efficiency of The Combat Center Fire Department.



“He's that common voice on the phone [that answers] when people are having the worst day of their lives,” said Marcelino Ryan, fire chief with The Combat Center Fire Department. “He's gathering information to give to us, so that we got all the information we need to handle that situation. It allows our firefighters, our paramedics, our EMTs, to develop a plan before they get on scene.”



Burch’s federal service dates back to June 2000, when he first joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He served at The Combat Center as a Military Policeman then separated honorably as a lance corporal in June 2004. Returning to The Combat Center in November 2008, Burch was then employed as a civilian law enforcement officer at The Combat Center Provost Marshal’s Office as a patrolman, supervisor, field training officer and desk sergeant. In February 2014, Burch transferred to emergency dispatch and was later appointed to the position of lead dispatcher in July 2014. During his federal service, Burch answered 911 calls, coordinated fire and emergency medical services, conducted radio operations, and provided quality assurance and quality improvement.



In addition to his role as an instructor and shift coordinator, Burch contributed to the update of standard operating guidelines and procedures, documenting dispatch processes, and inventorying equipment. He has also completed over 1,000 hours of overtime in 2024.



“He consistently proves himself, picking up extra days, picking up the overtime, filling any gap that is needed within dispatch,” stated Ryan. “He goes above and beyond what his actual tasks are.”



With the loss of staff over the last 10 years, Burch maintained the role of lead dispatcher, handling the critical emergencies such as mass casualty incidents, cardiac arrests, suicides, and other emergencies with the support of seven dispatchers.



“It’s a hard job that somebody’s got to do,” said Burch. “Every call is different. It’s not repetition of the same thing. You have to think on your feet as the situation evolves.”



Burch is certified through the Center Manager Certification Program and the National Emergency Number Association. He is competent with the recently added Motorola Vesta 911 System, Computer-Aided Dispatch System and King Fisher alarm system. He works closely with local agencies and contractors to further develop next-generation 911 rollout and policy changes.



Looking back on his career at The Combat Center, Burch said “I came here, I left, and then I ended up coming back here.



“This is home.”



