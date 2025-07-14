Summer Peak PCS Season: Navigating the skies with Air Mobility Command, Patriot Express

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – For thousands of U.S. military personnel and their families embarking on Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves to or from Europe, the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command (AMC) serves as the backbone of their journey. While commercial airlines handle much of the general air travel, AMC's dedicated Patriot Express flights remain a cornerstone for official military moves, offering a direct and often mandatory link across the Atlantic.



The Patriot Express, a military-contracted civilian charter service, primarily funnels travelers through key hubs like Ramstein Air Base, just west of Kaiserslautern. The Ramstein Air Base Passenger Terminal stands as the largest AMC passenger terminal in Europe. From here, servicemembers and their families connect to various destinations across the continent or embark on their journeys back to the U.S. Stateside, the Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland is the primary gateway to and from Europe via Patriot Express flights.



For most PCS moves to and from Europe, the servicemember's official orders dictate authorized travel, and contracted flights like Patriot Express are often mandatory. This emphasizes the critical role AMC and Patriot Express play in ensuring personnel are where they need to be, when they need to be there.



However, the landscape of AMC travel in Europe is evolving. Effective Oct. 1, 2025, Patriot Express flight services will cease for several naval support activities in the Mediterranean, including Incirlik Air Base, Turkey; Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy; Naval Station Rota, Spain; Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy; and Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece.



This change will likely shift more military travelers to commercial airlines for these specific routes. Travelers departing from or arriving at these locations for a PCS after the cut-off date will need to coordinate their travel through commercial means, typically via the contracted travel office at their losing duty station.



Despite these adjustments, Ramstein Air Base will remain a vital AMC hub, continuing to facilitate a significant portion of PCS traffic. Travelers utilizing Patriot Express are advised to contact their local transportation office for reservations, which can typically be made 90-120 days prior to departure. It's also crucial to be aware of baggage limitations, which generally allow for two bags per individual, up to 70 pounds each, with additional allowances for a carry-ons and personal items.



Beyond official PCS moves, AMC also offers the Space-Available (Space-A) travel program, a privilege for eligible servicemembers, retirees and their dependents. While Space-A can offer substantial savings for leisure travel, it requires extreme flexibility as seats are offered on a standby basis, often confirmed just hours before departure.



For any military family navigating a PCS to or from Europe, early and thorough planning is paramount. Obtaining no-fee government passports, ensuring medical and pet clearances, and coordinating household goods shipments well in advance are all critical steps. Local transportation offices and resources like Military OneSource are invaluable for specific guidance and assistance in ensuring a smooth transition to a new duty station.



For more information on the AMC flights to or from Ramstein Air Base, Patriot Express flights at Ramstein, and Space-A, go to the AMC Ramstein Passenger Terminal webpage at www.amc.af.mil/AMC-Travel-Site/Terminals/EUCOM-Terminals/Ramstein-AB-Passenger-Terminal.



With its Consolidated Personal Property Shipping Office and European Travel Branch, Base Support Operations (BASOPS) Transportation is a field operating activity under the 405th Army Field Support Brigade (405th AFSB) providing back-office support functions for personal property shipping, official travel services and quality control for the U.S. military communities in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, and more. Go to the following webpage for more information: www.afsbeurope.army.mil/BASOPS/BASOPS-Transportation.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



(Courtesy article by John Hebert, chief of the BASOPS Transportation's European Travel Branch, 405th AFSB)

