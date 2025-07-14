REFORPAC 2025: U.S. Air Force Executes Unprecedented Surge into Pacific Theater

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES 07.15.2025 Courtesy Story Pacific Air Forces

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii –

Over the last week, U.S. Pacific Air Forces accomplished a rapid, mass deployment and reception of personnel, equipment, and aircraft to multiple locations in the Indo-Pacific theater of operations for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025.



“We’ve seen amazing global teamwork completing an incredible lift to kick off REFORPAC,” said Gen. Kevin Schneider, PACAF commander. “Airmen have innovated and overcome tough obstacles to get critical pieces in place, demonstrating our collective capability to project decisive air power into and throughout the Indo-Pacific with dramatic speed and scale.”



The U.S. Air Force, alongside its joint allies and partners, will continue to train and integrate over the next several weeks, enhancing interoperability and readiness across the Pacific theater. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way the Air Force is exercising to conduct large operations in contested, dynamic environments. The aim is to improve interoperability and multilateral cooperation, leading to a stronger, more capable, deterrent force.



The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing approximately 400 U.S. and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations spanning 3,000 miles.



The monumental effort is made possible by extensive planning and coordination efforts throughout the Air Force, along with joint, allied and partner forces, which have shown the ready ability of combined joint forces to mobilize in great numbers for any contingency. In lockstep with PACAF, Air Mobility Command has provided critical airlift, air refueling, and command and control capabilities to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain joint forces.



"We’re witnessing a complex operation in the Indo-Pacific driven by logistics – rapid, deliberate, and mission-driven,” said Brig. Gen. Athanasia Shinas, mobilization assistant to PACAF’s director of logistics. “Our Total Force concept is critical to this capability, leveraging the unparalleled expertise and diverse talent drawn from every industry and sector of society through our Guard and Reserve. This integration creates extraordinary opportunities to strengthen our Total Force and coalition Airmen.”



Airmen are exercising robust contested logistics and engineering capabilities, sustainment over vast distances, fuel resupply, and access to forward operating locations.



"This is a logistical movement at an unprecedented scale – an explosive surge into the theater driven by precision and a resilient joint network,” said Brig. Gen. Mike Zuhlsdorf, PACAF director of logistics, engineering, and force protection. “What makes it exceptional is the partnership with local leaders abroad, as well as infrastructure; their participatory enthusiasm has turned REFORPAC into a truly integrated regional effort. This support brings essential access and shared purpose to an extraordinary training landscape."



The tested Agile Combat Employment operational strategy, used to support joint operations, has prepared sites throughout the theater. ACE preparations have included shoring up building infrastructure and ensuring a constant flow of critical supplies, all to facilitate uninterrupted mission execution during the exercise.



“PACAF continually seeks to improve our readiness to respond to any contingency, defend the interests of the United States, and work closely together with our Allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," Schneider said.