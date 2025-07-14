CARAT Thailand 2025 Concludes, Strengthening U.S.-Thailand Maritime Partnership

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The 31st iteration of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand concluded June 16, 2025 in Sattahip, following a series of exercises and exchanges between the U.S. Navy (USN) and the Royal Thai Navy (RTN). The exercise, which began on July 7, 2025, was designed to enhance maritime interoperability, strengthen partnerships, and promote regional security cooperation.



This year, CARAT Thailand saw participation from the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), with an embarked MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, alongside Royal Thai Navy ships HTMS Naresuan (FFG 421), HTMS Saiburi (FFG 458), and HTMS Rattanakosin (CVT 441). Training events took place both ashore in Sattahip, and at sea in the Gulf of Thailand.



“CARAT Thailand 2025 successfully demonstrated the strength and adaptability of the U.S.-Thailand maritime partnership,” said Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 7 and U.S. head of delegation. “Over the past ten days, our Sailors and Marines worked side-by-side with their Royal Thai Navy counterparts, enhancing our combined capabilities and deepening the bonds of friendship that unite our nations.”



The at-sea phase of the exercise included complex training scenarios focused on anti-submarine warfare exercises, air defense exercises, surface action group (SAG) coordination, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operations in collaboration with U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy personnel, mine countermeasures, and search and rescue training. These exercises provided invaluable opportunities for U.S. and Thai forces to refine their tactics, techniques, and procedures.



“The achievements in CARAT 2025 are a result of the collaboration between the United States and the Royal Thai Navy,” said Capt. Samart Srimoung, Royal Thai Navy. “I would like to ask all participants to apply the knowledge and experience… to enhance your unit’s capabilities to be ready for missions. Thank you [to] the staff… who participated in the planning, preparation and execution, which resulted in the completion of CARAT 2025.”



Beyond the at-sea exercises, CARAT Thailand 2025 fostered strong relationships through a variety of shore-based activities including community service projects, sports days, cultural and subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE), and practical education sessions covering topics such as maritime domain awareness, medicine, and explosive ordnance disposal, further enhancing interoperability and knowledge sharing.



CARAT is a long-standing exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 remains committed to building partnerships and promoting maritime security throughout the region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



-END-

