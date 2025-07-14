25th Infantry Division works alongside Panamanian security personnel and the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Army, Panamanian National Police, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Army, Panamanian National Police, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, and National Border Service of Panama leaders meet and collaborate at the U.S. Embassy in Panama, July 10, 2025. As Panama’s preferred and steadfast security partner, the United States is expanding our security partnership, strengthening bilateral cooperation, and promoting stability in the Western Hemisphere. Increasing security cooperation at Panamanian facilities for joint-use purposes, reestablishing jungle training curriculum, and continuing to train and work together will enhance our ability to address shared threats and advance mutual interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, arrived in Panama to support the combined security effort between the U.S. and Panama.



In April, 2025, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, emphasized the importance of the security of the hemisphere and the relationship between the two nations.



“We’re also expanding training – military training, increased military education and exchanges, and conducting more robust joint exercises,” said Hegseth during the 2025 Central American Security Conference in Panama City. “We’re going to increase cooperation to deter threats, to seize opportunities to bolster our shared defense.”



During this timeframe, the U.S. and Panama signed a Memorandum of Understanding, providing a framework for joint activities and reaffirming a long-standing security cooperation relationship between the two nations.



In support of this and direction from the Department of Defense, the 25th Infantry Division joined the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama and Panamanian security partners, including Policia Nacional de Panama, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, to establish aforementioned joint activities.



“We're overall very excited to plan and coordinate training for joint operations with the Panamanian forces,” said U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Travis Squiers, a senior instructor with the Jungle Operations Training Course, 25th Infantry Division. “My role here is to serve as an advisor, help with the development of the program of instruction, as well as identify what is needed infrastructure wise and provide recommendations so they can get the training going.”



While in Panama, members of the 25th ID engaged in a collaborative effort with the three Panamanian security partner organizations. The combined teams exchanged information and best practices, conducted site surveys for potential future training locations, and strengthened the relationships critical to sustained mutual success. The engagement reflected a strong, shared commitment to regional security and partnership.



“Working with our partners during planning is critical – our partners bring a unique expertise,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jeimie Deras, JSCG-P senior enlisted leader. “We cannot do this alone, we must continue to build these vital relationships and share knowledge to create a successful training plan to better our service members to answer the call.”