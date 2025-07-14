One Curriculum, Two Flags; U.S. Army and Panamanian security forces leaders meet and collaborate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army, Panamanian National Police, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, and National Border Service of Panama leaders meet and collaborate at the U.S. Embassy in Panama, July 10, 2025. As Panama’s preferred and steadfast security partner, the United States is expanding our security partnership, strengthening bilateral cooperation, and promoting stability in the Western Hemisphere. Increasing security cooperation at Panamanian facilities for joint-use purposes, reestablishing jungle training curriculum, and continuing to train and work together will enhance our ability to address shared threats and advance mutual interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)