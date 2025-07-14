Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Curriculum, Two Flags; U.S. Army and Panamanian security forces leaders meet and collaborate

    One Curriculum, Two Flags; U.S. Army and Panamanian security forces leaders meet and collaborate

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army, Panamanian National Police, Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama, and National Border Service of Panama leaders meet and collaborate at the U.S. Embassy in Panama, July 10, 2025. As Panama’s preferred and steadfast security partner, the United States is expanding our security partnership, strengthening bilateral cooperation, and promoting stability in the Western Hemisphere. Increasing security cooperation at Panamanian facilities for joint-use purposes, reestablishing jungle training curriculum, and continuing to train and work together will enhance our ability to address shared threats and advance mutual interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    25th Infantry Division works alongside Panamanian security personnel and the Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama

    TAGS

    PNP
    SENAFRONT
    SENAN
    combined interoperability
    Panama

