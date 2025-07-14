From Forged in Fire to Oregon Guard: Sword Maker Finds New Purpose in Military Service

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Pvt. Mark Howland (left) and Staff Sgt. Erik Andreason display handcrafted knives made...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Pvt. Mark Howland (left) and Staff Sgt. Erik Andreason display handcrafted knives made by Howland in front of an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during training at Grants Pass Airport in Grants Pass, Oregon, July 13, 2025. Howland, a former "Forged in Fire" reality TV contestant and sword maker, joined the Oregon Army National Guard to provide structure and benefits for his family while continuing to pursue his passion for blacksmithing through his business, Shrikes Forge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The gleaming blade caught the sunlight as Pvt. Mark Howland stood beside an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, proudly displaying one of his handcrafted knives during his first drill weekend with the Oregon Army National Guard. For most people, the transition from reality TV star to Soldier might seem unlikely. Still, for this 31-year-old Medford resident and artisan, it represents the perfect blend of pursuing his passion while serving his community.



Howland, who appeared on the History Channel's "Forged in Fire" reality competition, enlisted in the Oregon Army National Guard after years of feeling conflicted about military service, drawn by the unique opportunity to maintain his blacksmithing career while contributing to something greater than himself.



"I had spent most of my adult life avoiding the military, not because I didn't feel compelled to serve, but because I wound up just having a lot of stuff kind of thrown at me where it was like, 'Oh, the military is bad,'" Howland said during recent training at Grants Pass. "I had an interest in serving, but life circumstances and outside influences kept steering me away from it. I decided that I wanted to pursue something that was different than what I was usually working with. So I decided to reconsider the military, and it's bringing me a lot more options I didn't realize I had."



The path that led Howland to the Guard began five years ago when he worked as a sword maker for a sport fencing company. His craftsmanship eventually caught the attention of "Forged in Fire" producers, who selected him for a special episode featuring "monstrously large knives and swords" based on his experience creating full-sized weapons.



"I wound up going out to the East Coast, and had a great time out there," Howland recalled. "I wound up meeting a whole bunch of wonderful people, and it really got me inspired to continue working on this. After that, I had really jumped into making my own knives and just exploring the artistry of that."



The reality TV experience opened doors and connected him with fellow artisans. Still, it was the arrival of his two-year-old son that ultimately motivated his decision to join the Guard. COVID-19 had disrupted his sword-making career, forcing him to work various jobs, including prosthetic technician, fabricator, and personal trainer, but he never abandoned his passion for metalwork.



"There are a lot of circumstances that brought me to going into the National Guard, and I had just recently had a son," Howland explained. "My life hadn't necessarily been as structured as I needed it to be for my family. So I decided that going through the military might give me that sort of structure and the benefits as well to help make sure that my son has a good future."



Staff Sgt. Erik Andreason, Howland's recruiter, recognized the unique story and potential in the former reality TV contestant after seeing examples of his craftsmanship.



"He already sees me getting ready and prepared. He's seen a lot of transformation in me already, even at two years old, he knows what I'm doing," Howland said of his son's awareness of his military journey.

Currently participating in the Recruit Sustaining Program (RSP) before heading to basic training, Howland plans to use his military earnings to invest in a proper blacksmithing shop and equipment. His business, Shrikes Forge, remains in development as he prepares for the next chapter of his life that will balance citizen-soldier duties with his artistic calling.



"Once I get back with the money that I earned through basic and AIT, as well as a large enlistment bonus, I'm going to be investing in a shop and equipment where I'm going to be taking that to further my career as a blade smith and hopefully continue to balance that with my life in the National Guard," he said.



Howland's story exemplifies the Oregon Army National Guard's appeal to citizens from diverse backgrounds who seek to serve their communities while pursuing their civilian passions. Oregon National Guard members serve part-time, typically one weekend a month and two weeks a year, while maintaining civilian careers. They stand ready to respond to state emergencies such as wildfires and floods, while also training to defend the nation when called to federal service.



The flexibility of Guard service allows Howland to envision traveling Oregon's Renaissance fairs and trade shows, plying his craft while serving his state and nation. His journey from avoiding military service to embracing it demonstrates how the Guard attracts citizens who might not consider traditional military paths.



"Right now, I am working as much as I can to make sure that he has a great place, and I'm setting up as much as I can through the guard to make sure that he has everything he needs," Howland said of providing for his son's future.



From the forge to formation, Howland's transformation illustrates why the Oregon Army National Guard remains the military service of choice for Oregonians, offering citizens the opportunity to serve their communities while pursuing the passions that define them.