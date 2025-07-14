Pvt. Mark Howland (left) and Staff Sgt. Erik Andreason display handcrafted knives made by Howland in front of an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during training at Grants Pass Airport in Grants Pass, Oregon, July 13, 2025. Howland, a former "Forged in Fire" reality TV contestant and sword maker, joined the Oregon Army National Guard to provide structure and benefits for his family while continuing to pursue his passion for blacksmithing through his business, Shrikes Forge. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
From Forged in Fire to Oregon Guard: Sword Maker Finds New Purpose in Military Service
