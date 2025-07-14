FROM THE DACM: ANSWERING THE CALL

Photo By Aliyah Harrison | Former U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth joins USACE Commanding General and...... read more read more Photo By Aliyah Harrison | Former U.S. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth joins USACE Commanding General and Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon and other USACE and Unified Command representatives on board the USACE Survey Vessel SPIES on April 24, 2024, to learn more about the disaster response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dylan Burnell, USACE Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FROM THE DIRECTOR OF ACQUISITION CAREER MANAGEMENT RONALD R. RICHARDSON JR.



Army Acquisition Workforce (AAW) professionals have the training, ethical foundation and discipline to support Soldiers in their success worldwide. Whether it’s supporting operational missions or humanitarian efforts, our acquisition workforce is prepared and ready to provide exceptional support whenever and wherever we are needed, both stateside and across the globe.



SUPPORTING GLOBAL EFFORTS

The acquisition professional is charged with the mission to cultivate innovation, design the impossible and provide Soldiers with what they need to be successful. In a workforce of approximately 33,500 Army acquisition professionals, each member supports the readiness of the Army’s warfighter no matter the range of requirements for the mission. Our acquisition professionals have demonstrated their commitment to providing support whenever and wherever it’s needed, often becoming a critical part of the success of many global operations and humanitarian efforts. For over 18 months, our AAW professionals have voluntarily supported the efforts in Ukraine. The multibillion-dollar military aid packages included in this support have been delivered at unprecedented speeds, reassuring our nation’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty. This support from the AAW is a prime example of the workforce’s ability to pivot, for example, providing thousands of pieces of equipment to Ukraine and then replacing those items at a rapid pace. Our acquisition professionals also took this opportunity to learn from their work and incorporated those lessons into training that will support similar needs in the future.



Stateside, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) led the efforts in Baltimore, Maryland, after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2024. The team from the USACE, including acquisition professionals, responded immediately to restore safety in and out of the Port of Baltimore. From collecting critical data that would assist with future operations to structural engineer support and waterway debris management, the support from USACE has helped pave the way for the reconstruction and reopening of a vital port in the region, critical for transportation, businesses and network optimization. Global efforts often require multimillion or multibillion dollar investments. The acquisition workforce professionals behind these efforts are coming to these projects with the credibility needed to ensure that the missions are not only executed successfully but that the overall mission can be held accountable to the American people. Having a disciplined and dependable workforce that is properly trained with the tools and critical thinking skills needed to succeed for these types of missions means they can bring a calm to the chaos that can be felt by the public when our service members are involved in global conflicts, such as that in Ukraine. It’s vital to ensure transparency to the American people and that acquisition professionals are able to provide and maintain that level of accountability and showcase the results of these collective efforts.

Numerous acquisition professionals from the Army Materiel Command, Army Futures Command, USACE and our program executive offices have volunteered their skills and expertise to operations globally, many of which have become permanent support for forward operation bases. Efforts in Ukraine, supporting bases in Kuwait and delivering supplies to Gaza are just a few examples in which the AAW has helped the Army succeed in its mission around the world.



LEADING WITH DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

In 2023, we began reskilling and upskilling the workforce through digital transformation initiatives that will bring our acquisition professionals into the future with innovative thinking, modern software development and accelerated work systems that are critical to the success of our Soldiers against pacing threats. The training and credentialing we provide to the AAW has led to an adaptive workforce that can effectively support the Army’s global efforts and forward operation bases as they change with the environment. As we look towards the future with digital transformation at the forefront, the tools we are utilizing are evolving every day to help shorten work cycles and accelerate our capability to support operations abroad and in the continental United States. Partnerships with Udemy, enhanced credentials through the Defense Acquisition University and my office’s MOREin’24 and Ignite 2025 campaigns are all examples of opportunities that have served as support for building a workforce that is capable and ready to take on any challenges the future may hold.



For example, by implementing new artificial intelligence (AI) tools, there’s opportunity to use the technology to help craft request for proposals and solicitations, facilitate market research and any other tasks that can help contribute to and reduce acquisition lead time. A goal of the AAW is to create efficient systems that allow us to deliver kits to the Soldiers as soon as possible, and strategically using these tools will help achieve that. While AI can help with the more advanced needs of the future, using technology and contracting opportunities to address basic needs also ensures that our workforce is supported globally—no matter the scope of their task. For example, implementing tools such as Microsoft Teams has drastically changed communication for the workforce compared to the technology that was available just a decade ago. Contracting and acquiring local support to provide fresh vegetables to workforce members deployed overseas makes a difference in their day-to-day experience and is an example of a low-value dollar investment that leads to a high payoff.



Embracing the future through digital transformation and taking advantage of contracting opportunities provides the ability to quickly adapt to the wide range of needs of the globally engaged acquisition enterprise, including any and all humanitarian efforts. By combining digital tools and the exceptionally trained skills of an acquisition professional we’ll not only be proactive and anticipate the needs of the Soldier, but we will also alleviate any strain on the industrial base that supports the material needs for high-intensity operations.



CONCLUSION

Around the world, acquisition professionals are applying their skills and expertise to solve the complex problems of today and prepare for tomorrow. In addition to working towards their required training, continuous learning and credentialing, members of the workforce have demonstrated their service to others by volunteering their time to critical missions and humanitarian efforts in the United States and abroad. The value each acquisition professional brings to their work every day is immeasurable to the success of these efforts.



I am incredibly proud of the work our acquisition professionals have accomplished globally, and I am committed to making sure that the AAW is armed with the tools, education and training opportunities needed for them to achieve even more success in the future. No matter the mission, we don’t have to look too far to find people who are willing to put in the work. The workforce has proven time and time again that they are always ready to answer the call, and we can count on them to be deliberate and disciplined as adaptive and agile acquisition professionals.