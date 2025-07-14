AT THE POINT OF NEED

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Rigger assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Detachment 2 places Meals-Ready-to-Eat (MREs) on top of a palletized humanitarian aid bundle, March 19, 2024. The humanitarian aid mission delivered critical meals to the citizens of Gaza, highlighting the United States military’s ability to perform complex logistical operations in support of humanitarian aid missions in dynamic environments. (Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command)