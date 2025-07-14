I am The 908th: Capt. Christopher Bennett

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Capt. Christopher Bennett isn’t just a nurse on the ground—he’s also a nurse in...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | Capt. Christopher Bennett isn’t just a nurse on the ground—he’s also a nurse in the sky. As a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, he ensures injured service members receive the care, comfort, and safety they need while soaring thousands of feet above the ground. Bennett’s dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024. With his passion for service, love for flying, and commitment to excellence, his future is looking sky-high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Christopher Bennett isn’t just a nurse on the ground—he’s also a nurse in the sky. As a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, he ensures injured service members receive the care, comfort, and safety they need while soaring thousands of feet above the ground.



“I knew I wanted to serve my country as a young man. I knew I wanted to go and fight, and I knew that the Marine Corps would get me in a place so I could do that,” Bennett said.



And that’s exactly what he did. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps infantry in 2008, served until 2016, and then used his GI Bill to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing. But after three years away from the military, something was missing.



While thriving in his nursing career, Bennett couldn’t shake the call to serve. Then, he stumbled across a recruiting page for flight nursing.



“I thought it looked really cool,” he said. “It piqued my interest and made me want to come back to serve in the Air Force. The idea of flight nursing and getting to wear a flight suit sealed the deal for me.”



Now, Bennett gets to do what he loves—flying, helping others, and working with a top-notch crew. He thrives in high-pressure environments, using critical thinking and quick decision-making to provide care in the air, often with limited resources.



“The two deployed missions I've done have been incredibly impactful,” he said. “Being able to take care of people and get them the help they need is what I enjoy the most.”



Bennett has gained invaluable memories, experience, and networking connections, along with a sense of pride recognized by those he works with both in and outside the military.



Beyond the military, Bennett has spent eight years as a civilian nurse, tackling everything from oncology to psychiatry, and most recently, intensive care. And he’s not stopping there—he’s wrapping up a master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner at Troy University believing it will allow him to have the greatest impact on those he serves in healthcare.



Bennett’s dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024. With his passion for service, love for flying, and commitment to excellence, his future is looking sky-high.