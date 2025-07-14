Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Capt. Christopher Bennett

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Capt. Christopher Bennett isn’t just a nurse on the ground—he’s also a nurse in the sky. As a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, he ensures injured service members receive the care, comfort, and safety they need while soaring thousands of feet above the ground. Bennett’s dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024. With his passion for service, love for flying, and commitment to excellence, his future is looking sky-high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

