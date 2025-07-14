I am The 908th: Capt. Christopher Bennett

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Christopher Bennett isn’t just a nurse on the ground—he’s also a nurse in the sky. As a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, he ensures injured service members receive the care, comfort, and safety they need while soaring thousands of feet above the ground. Bennett’s dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. He was named the 908th Flying Training Wing’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024. With his passion for service, love for flying, and commitment to excellence, his future is looking sky-high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)