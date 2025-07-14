Why I Serve: D.C. National Guard Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Excels in Operational Relevance

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Army Spc. Massan Signon, wheeled vehicle mechanic (91B) with the D.C. National...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Army Spc. Massan Signon, wheeled vehicle mechanic (91B) with the D.C. National Guard’s 104th Maintenance Company, stands for a photograph at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, D.C., on June 21, 2025. Spc. Signon is part of a dedicated team that performs routine maintenance, emergency repairs, and recovery operations, which are vital for keeping the Army's vehicles operational and ready for deployment at a moment's notice. Their work directly impacts the ability to respond to missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — From Togo to the nation’s capital, U.S. Army Spc. Massan Signon of the 104th Maintenance Company has embraced every challenge with determination and a commitment to service. A wheel vehicle mechanic (91B) with the District of Columbia National Guard, Spc. Signon plays a crucial role in ensuring mission-critical vehicles remain operational, reinforcing the Guard’s readiness and lethality.



Since joining in January 2024, Signon has quickly established herself as a valuable team member, earning the respect of her peers and leaders. Her supervisor, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcus Bervat, praised her initiative and ability to adapt in a demanding environment.



"She hit the ground running from day one," Staff Sgt. Bervat said. "She had a steep learning curve, but she embraced the challenge. She was invaluable during our recent missions, working closely with senior mechanics, learning vehicle operations, and applying best practices to keep our fleet mission-ready," he added.



Born in Togo, West Africa, Signon moved to the United States as a teenager, reuniting with her parents in Philadelphia before settling in Herndon, Virginia. She attended Westfield High School and later earned a degree in sociology from George Mason University.



Although she had long considered joining the military, it wasn’t until she completed her undergraduate degree that she decided to take the leap.



"After college, I was still interested, but I didn’t know about the Guard’s part-time option. A coworker told me about it, and I realized it was a great way to serve while balancing my civilian life."



Now a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 104th Maintenance Company, Spc. Signon is responsible for inspecting, repairing, and maintaining key military vehicles, including Humvees and Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTVs). Her daily duties include running diagnostics, checking for equipment malfunctions, and ensuring that trucks remain operational for rapid deployment.



"Every morning, we get assigned a truck and check everything—battery, tires, lights—to make sure it’s mission-ready," Spc. Signon said. "If something’s broken, we report it, put in an order for parts, and replace it when it arrives."



Staff Sgt. Bervat emphasized the importance of the maintenance team’s work in sustaining operational readiness. She’s part of a dedicated team that performs routine maintenance, emergency repairs, and recovery operations, which are vital for keeping the Army's vehicles operational and ready for deployment at a moment's notice. Their work directly impacts the ability to respond to missions and maintain its fighting capabilities.



"Without functioning equipment, nothing gets done," Staff Sgt. Bervat said. "Our job isn’t just fixing vehicles—it’s ensuring our forces maintain lethality and mobility. When commanders need resources in the field, we have to be ready to roll."



Joining the military can be challenging but for Spc. Signon, the National Guard provided a welcoming and supportive environment.



"From day one, they made me feel welcome. I wasn’t judged on how I talked or where I came from, just on how hard I worked. That made me even more determined to succeed. There’s genuine team effort and unity."



Her presence has also helped bridge the gap between new and seasoned soldiers. With multiple recent recruits joining from Advanced Individual Training (AIT), Spc. Signon has worked alongside them to strengthen the unit’s cohesion.



"We’ve had several new soldiers come in, and Massan has been instrumental in helping them transition," Staff Sgt. Bervat noted. "She works well with her peers and senior team members, strengthening the overall cohesion of the unit."



For Signon, serving in the Guard is about more than just the benefits—it’s about purpose.



"The Guard isn’t just about one person," she said. "You’re not just working for yourself; you’re serving your country. If you’re joining just for a bonus, that’s the wrong reason. You have to want to serve. You have to be willing to sacrifice for something bigger than yourself."



As the National Guard continues its mission to protect and serve, soldiers like Spc. Signon exemplify the values of unity, discipline, and operational excellence—ensuring that when duty calls, the force is always prepared.