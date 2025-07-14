Photo By Airman Kaci Brannan | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 205th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman Kaci Brannan | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 205th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, and the 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota Air National Guard, move equipment in Camp Ripley, Minn., May 2, 2025. Airmen from the 210th and 205th EIS participated in a joint training exercise that prepared them for future missions while simultaneously completing a multi-year project to install fiber optic cable across the installation to enhance range communications. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Kaci Brannan) see less | View Image Page

The 210th Engineering Installation Squadron, Minnesota Air National Guard, and 205th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard, recently came together at Camp Ripley Training Center for a joint training exercise known as the May Fly Away, which focused on strengthening mission readiness and building unit cohesion.



The multi-day field training provided hands-on experience in critical operating areas, including CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive) response, confined space entry, geospatial survey, fiber optic cable installation, and vehicle operations. These scenarios were designed to simulate deployed environments and sharpen skills critical to real-world missions.



"Training with the Oklahoma unit was a great experience," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victor Stark, 210th EIS. "The engineering section was very positive and offered valuable insight into the review process. It provided an excellent opportunity for team building and cohesion."



In addition to the mission-focused training, the exercise featured an "[Engineering Installation] EI Olympics" competition, a spirited challenge between the two squadrons that tested speed, problem-solving, and teamwork across a series of events. The competition brought out the best in both squadrons, fostering camaraderie and healthy rivalry.



"The energy during the EI Olympics was electric," said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charlie Stenzel, 210th EIS. "It was a fun, competitive environment that really brought everyone together. It helped us build a stronger connection with another squadron in the EI community."



When the dust settled, the 205th EIS emerged as the winner, earning bragging rights until next year's rematch. The May Fly Away not only enhanced operational proficiency but also reinforced the importance of collaboration. Experiences like this ensure both squadrons remain mission-ready and connected – on and off the field.



"I was impressed by how well each unit collaborated," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Huntington, 210th EIS. "Everyone had a great attitude, and we really operated as one team. I'm looking forward to seeing what the 205th EIS comes up with when they host the next Fly Away."