Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group TWO Holds Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Capt. Steve Cobos assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2 during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 16, 2025. Cobos relieved Capt. Karl Haywood as commodore of EODGRU-2 in the presence of fellow service members, families, and distinguished guests.



During his remarks, Haywood reflected on his time leading the East Coast-based EOD forces, praising the grit and dedication of the Sailors under his command.



“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the men and women of EOD Group 2,” said Haywood. “Over the past two years, this team has operated at the highest levels across the globe - from clearing underwater hazards in the Baltics to advancing MCM and expeditionary capabilities in the High North, and Middle East. Our success is rooted in the professionalism, toughness, and relentless focus of our people. I leave this role humbled by their service and proud of all we’ve accomplished together.”



EODGRU-2 is comprised of seven subordinate commands including EOD Mobile Units 2, 6, 8, 10 and 12; EOD Training Unit 2, and EOD Expeditionary Support Unit 2. The group prepares and deploys Navy EOD platoons, dive teams, unmanned systems detachments, and expeditionary support elements to locations around the world.



Incoming commodore Capt. Steve Cobos brings decades of operational experience to the role and previously served as Commanding Officer of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2 and EODMU-6.



“To follow in Karl’s footsteps and lead this warfighting enterprise is both a privilege and a responsibility I do not take lightly,” said Cobos. “Our mission is clear: to eliminate explosive threats, assure access, and enable the Fleet and Joint Force to maneuver freely in contested environments. The world is not getting any safer, and Navy EOD remains on the front lines -underwater, ashore, and everywhere in between. I have complete trust in the warriors of EODGRU-2 to meet every challenge with courage, skill, and resolve.”



During his time, Haywood led the most significant force structure transformation in over two decades - the explosive ordnance disposal force redesign and redistribution plan - which fundamentally reshaped how Navy explosive ordnance disposal and diving forces are manned, trained, and equipped. His decisive execution of this transformation enhanced warfighter readiness, strengthened joint integration, and postured the force to meet emerging threats with greater agility and lethality. His tenure also marked the successful execution of several multinational exercises including Arctic Specialist, BALTOPS, Eurasia Partnership MCM, Northern Challenge, and Sea Breeze, along with four operational deployments in the Middle East.



Rear Adm. Brad Andros, Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, presided over the ceremony and was the guest speaker.



“So let me start with the Sailors of EOD Group 2 - this formation has long been at the forefront of maritime EOD and expeditionary operations. You bring precision and lethality wherever our Navy needs it - quietly, effectively, and without compromise,” said Andros. “Karl - you’ve led this unit during a time of transformation, challenge, and operational demand. Under your command, seven subordinate units generated multiple deployable units of action - each preparing for Major Combat Operations and meeting critical Global Force Management demands. You built a stronger, more agile, and more integrated team that will serve our Navy for years to come.”



Addressing EODGRU-2’s newest commanding officer, Andros stated, “Steve - as you assume command of Group 2, I charge you with continuing this legacy and shaping its next chapter. You take the helm of a command with a rich heritage and a critical mission. Your task now is to lead with purpose, discipline, and good order that defines who we are as Sailors and EOD technicians.”



Established in 2002, EODGRU-2 traces its legacy to the Navy’s earliest mine countermeasure and salvage units. Today, the command oversees more than 1,200 Sailors and civilians specializing in explosive ordnance disposal, expeditionary diving, unmanned systems, and logistics support. Its forces operate at the leading edge of maritime security, homeland defense, and integrated deterrence.



For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/