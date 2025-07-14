WIESBADEN, Germany - Bringing together defense industry professionals with Allies and partners from over 80 countries from across the globe, Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the commander of NATO Allied Land Command, delivered opening remarks to a crowded audience kicking off LANDEURO 2025 in Wiesbaden, Germany, on July 16.



The inaugural two-day event fosters collaboration on how to accelerate integration of U.S. and Allied formations into a combined force able to execute both NATO’s defense plans and contribute to credible global deterrence.



“And if you look at everything that is happening throughout the world, the land domain is not becoming less important but rather it’s becoming more important,” said Donahue.



Donahue emphasized that the next few days will be filled with invaluable opportunities as attendees examine global solutions for innovation while mitigating risk and building interoperability.



“All of our panels have Allies and partners from other locations,” Donahue added. “Ukraine will be here and will talk to us from their panels. I think you’ll find what they say will only further the desire for where we have to land.”



When it comes to the future of long-range fires and air defense, Donahue said it is critically important that systems include interoperable fire controls, are optionally manned, and available at a low cost.



LANDEURO 2025 will offer industry leaders and professionals the chance to develop solutions that integrate capabilities with standardized systems that leverage live data and seamless data sharing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 07.16.2025 10:04 Story ID: 542890 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Europe and Africa sets the tone for LANDEURO 2025, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.