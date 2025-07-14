US Army Europe and Africa sets the tone for LANDEURO 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders participate in the LANDEURO Conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 16, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim )