NHB advises preparation during Wildfire Season

The Pacific Northwest wildfire season began as it usually does, by threatening lives, property, flora and fauna.



With wildfires raging in the area – close to the home of some – the need to be prepared in safeguarding life and limb is paramount.



According to Terry Lerma, Naval Hospital Bremerton emergency manager, everyone should have some sort of emergency plan to implement if there is a timely need to evacuate to a safe locale.



“Preparedness ahead of time is always best. However, if an evacuation warning is issued, then that is the time to ensure your grab and go bag is ready with vital documents, food, fresh water, and medications for up to 4-7 days,” said Lerma, noting that in the greater Pacific Northwest, along with the wildfire danger is also the threat of another sizable earthquake or a future volcanic eruption.



When asked to describe a grab-and-go bag, Lerma attested it should be a crucial part of anyone’s response to any sudden emergency.



“A grab-and-go bag is a container someone can pre-position and prepare ahead of time so in the event of a no-notice, or very short notice evacuation order, they can grab it and quickly evacuate with the necessary essentials,” explained Lerma. “The convenience of a backpack is it is something a person can carry easily and stay hands free, especially if they also have small children or pets they have to simultaneously corral or carry.”



Every family member should be allocated their own bag.



“Especially if families have small children and pets/service animals,” added Lerma. “A bag for each one would help reduce time needed to evacuate and not have to scramble to grab extra or duplicative items.”



The grab and go emergency bag should have such essential items as food and water, cash [in small bills], seasonal clothing, phone charger/battery bank, flashlight, radio, first aid kit, important documents stored in a waterproof container, personal toiletries, pen/pad, multitool and more.



A local wildfire in North Mason County next to the Kitsap Peninsula had NHB send out an all-hands mass notification to ensure all staff were accounted for.



“It’s all about accountability,” stressed Lerma. “NHB has an advantage that we can message our own staff, often faster than another naval installation. Having the NHB command duty officer phone number and your work center supervisors phone number helps NHB track staff, especially if there is a need to track who has evacuated or didn’t.”



For those who think they have time to respond if there is a sudden emergency brought on by natural disaster, Lerma strongly advocates to think again…and clear out as soon as possible.



“A true evacuation order means ‘go now!’ Do not wait. Do not second guess. It’s a get out now type of order. Evacuation orders may seem a bit over cautious, but with a wind driven wildfire and over 20-30 years of unburnt timber and forest growth, fires travel fast and the flame lengths can – and do - stretch across roads blocking escape by motor vehicles,” explained Lerma.



If more convincing is needed, Lerma says simply to do the math.



A normal person can reach a top speed of five or six miles per hour, usually for nearly one hundred yards. That same person can peak at approximately 12 miles per hour if running for their life.



A wildfire can rapidly spread up to 14 miles per hour, especially if fueled across arid ground, dry brush and strong winds. Even flying embers are known to quickly scatter up to 25 miles from the fire site.



There are levels involved in receiving an evacuation order. Lerma says the easiest way to remember them all is with the old analogy of, ‘get ready’ for level one, ‘get set’ for level two and for level three, ‘go!’”



Level 1 (Get Ready/Be Aware):

This level indicates a potential threat, and residents should prepare for possible evacuation. It may involve gathering essential items, securing property, and informing loved ones of evacuation plans.

Level 2 (Be Set/Prepare to Leave):

This level indicates a higher probability of an evacuation order. Residents should finalize preparations, consider relocating to a safer area, and be ready to leave quickly.

Level 3 (Go Now/Evacuate):

This level signifies an immediate threat, and residents should evacuate the area immediately. It is crucial to follow instructions from emergency officials and not delay evacuation.



“The actual evacuation order means do not argue or try to second guess emergency officials,” Lerma said. “The level 3 order is designed as an urgent call for residents to immediately activate their emergency plan to exit the affected area[s] and go to an alternate location, with family, or friends until the evacuation order is lifted.”