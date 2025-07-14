Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NHB advises preparation during Wildfire Season

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NHB advises preparation during Wildfire Season

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    The Pacific Northwest wildfire season began as it usually does, by threatening lives, property, flora and fauna. With wildfires raging in the area – close to the home of some – the need to be prepared in safeguarding life and limb is paramount. Everyone should have some sort of emergency plan to implement if there is a timely need to evacuate to a safe locale. A grab-and-go bag is part of that plan and should have such essential items as food and water, cash [in small bills], seasonal clothing, phone charger/battery bank, flashlight, radio, first aid kit, important documents stored in a waterproof container, personal toiletries, pen/pad, multitool and more (Official graphic designed by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9181558
    VIRIN: 250710-N-QW460-1000
    Resolution: 4803x3766
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHB advises preparation during Wildfire Season, by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NHB advises preparation during Wildfire Season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    DHA
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton
    emergency management
    widlfire season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download