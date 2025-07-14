NHB advises preparation during Wildfire Season

The Pacific Northwest wildfire season began as it usually does, by threatening lives, property, flora and fauna. With wildfires raging in the area – close to the home of some – the need to be prepared in safeguarding life and limb is paramount. Everyone should have some sort of emergency plan to implement if there is a timely need to evacuate to a safe locale. A grab-and-go bag is part of that plan and should have such essential items as food and water, cash [in small bills], seasonal clothing, phone charger/battery bank, flashlight, radio, first aid kit, important documents stored in a waterproof container, personal toiletries, pen/pad, multitool and more (Official graphic designed by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)
