Leading with Passion, Mentoring for the Future

FORT WORTH, Texas – With 35 years of federal service as her guide, Annette Young took center stage as keynote speaker during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Administrative Professionals Day celebration. Her message was clear and inspiring: Administrative professionals are the backbone of the organization, thriving through adaptability, collaboration and a belief in their own impact.



Young’s career began overseas as an entry-level security guard with the Provost Marshal’s Office in Frankfurt, Germany. From there, she continued her journey as a junior-level secretary at the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head, Maryland, and then as a medical clerk at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Though modest in title, these early roles shaped her understanding of public service and prepared her for the dynamic pace of work within USACE.



For nearly three decades, Young has been a cornerstone at the Fort Worth District. Today, as a senior program analyst at the Southwestern Regional Planning and Environmental Center, she manages everything from budget formulation and financial reporting to mentoring the next generation of analysts. Her leadership and insight have played a pivotal role in driving operational success and financial efficiency.



A Day in the Life



Each day, Young navigates a wide array of responsibilities. She oversees purchasing requests, travel certifications, labor code approvals, and critical financial reports while working hand in hand with project managers to ensure seamless execution of district priorities.



Her expertise extends across the Southwestern Regional Planning and Environmental Center and the Regulatory Division, particularly in operating budget formulation. She also leads efforts in consolidating historical financial data and streamlining budget processes.



But Young’s influence stretches far beyond spreadsheets and reports. As a mentor, she empowers junior analysts and administrative officers, passing on wisdom through passion, adaptability and a commitment to excellence.



Balancing Work, Family and Heritage



Despite her demanding schedule, family remains the heart of Young’s life. She finds joy in reunions, genealogy research, and preserving her family’s history, as seen in her role as co-author of the Talley-Thomas Family History, which documents four decades of family milestones from 1975 to 2015.



Raised on a several-hundred-acre farm, Young carries the values of hard work and resilience into every aspect of her life. Her family has shared unique and memorable experiences over the years, including visits to the White House during her husband’s time on staff. Her children especially remember watching presidential helicopter arrivals, moments they continue to cherish as adults.



Looking Ahead

Inspired by leaders like Warren Buffett, Young envisions a future where strategic giving fuels unwavering change. She supports a range of churches and nonprofit organizations dedicated to reducing homelessness and expanding access to affordable housing. These efforts mirror her belief in financial stewardship as a force for good.



Her personal philosophy remains simple but powerful: “Work hard. Be willing to go the extra mile. Be passionate about what you do,” Young said.



These guiding principles have shaped her 35-year journey in federal service, influencing not only her work but also the many colleagues she’s mentored along the way.



Rob Newman, deputy district engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, reflected on working with Young early in her tenure with the district.



"Annette Young’s unwavering dedication, leadership, and can-do attitude have profoundly shaped our district," Newman said. "Her commitment to mentoring others, overcoming challenges and leading with purpose has strengthened our organization and uplifted the district for generations to come."



Annette Young’s story is one of service, leadership and lasting influence. From her early days in entry- and junior-level positions, she has risen through the ranks to become a senior analyst whose impact resonates across the Fort Worth District. Her dedication and perseverance not only shaped the organization but continue to inspire future generations to lead with passion, purpose and heart.

