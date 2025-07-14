‘Wall-E’ on the Front Lines: EOD Soldiers Train for Real-World Explosives

Photo By Sgt. Laura Bradley | On July 11, 2025, Finland EOD soldiers, German engineers and U.S. Army EOD soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Laura Bradley | On July 11, 2025, Finland EOD soldiers, German engineers and U.S. Army EOD soldiers with KFOR RC-E trained on both EOD robotics and metal detecting to uncover anything from mortars to underground batteries. KFOR is a NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, and EOD units play a vital role in providing freedom of movement and a safe and secure region from unexploded ordnance. see less | View Image Page

In a quiet corner of Camp Bondsteel, the crunch of gravel under robotic treads marked a high-stakes training exercise, where an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robot nicknamed “Wall-E” by EOD soldiers, carefully closed in on a golf ball meant to simulate an explosive.



For the Kosovo Forces Regional Command-East (KFOR RC-E) soldiers guiding Wall-E, every movement was a rehearsal for a mission that might one day save lives.



KFOR is a NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, and EOD units play a vital role in providing freedom of movement and a safe and secure region from unexploded ordnance.



As a highly trained member of the U.S. Army’s EOD, attacking, defeating, and exploiting unexploded ordnance can be a dangerous and technical job. Training EOD members on robotics is essential to mitigate the risk of service member casualties.



On July 11, 2025, Finland EOD soldiers, German engineers and U.S. Army EOD soldiers with KFOR RC-E trained on both EOD robotics and metal detecting to uncover anything from mortars to underground batteries.



For these multinational troops, the goal was more than just technical—it was about building trust and cohesion across allied forces.



“We are consistently working with our partners during response calls, so this is a time to not deal with real-world response and do some fun training to grow our bonds together between the units,” said First Lt. Brett Morgan, RC-E EOD commander who is on his second rotation in Kosovo.



The robotics obstacle course included navigating a staircase and ramp with the goal of holding a small object safely the whole time. Operators used multi-angle cameras and remote-control systems to simulate excavating and defusing explosive threats.



“It is nice to see the similarities and differences in our equipment,” said Finns Corporal Akseli Vuori, a Finland EOD specialist. “Just to be with the U.S. EOD team is always nice. I got lucky with this opportunity.”



The unit on rotation currently is the active-duty U.S. Army 720th Ordnance Company, which is stationed in Germany.



“The Finns EOD squad here is new and unique to the KFOR mission, and so is the German contingent,” said Morgan. “Having the opportunity and time to get all the EODs together for great training is always a good day.”