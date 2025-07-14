DLA overhauls Army pay processing in Bahrain, slashes delays by up to 93%

“The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy has overhauled pay processing for U.S. Army Active Duty personnel in Bahrain, cutting delays by more than 69% in a sweeping reform effort,” said the project sponsor, Dalton Lewis, supervisory administration program specialist.



The agency launched two projects between March 2024 and May 2025, targeting Army Reserve and active-duty pay. Before the changes, reserve soldiers waited up to 93 days for compensation, while active-duty personnel faced 35-day delays.



“Now, reserve pay is processed within 6.5 days, and active-duty soldiers receive compensation in 11 days—both far exceeding initial goals,” said Lewis.



Diagnosing the Problem



Some of the delays found stemmed from insufficient financial system training, vague Department of Defense entitlement guidance, fragmented workflows, and staffing shortages. Soldiers faced confusion about requirements, while administrators lacked clear processes.



“This was more than a process fix—it was a mission-critical reset,” project lead Angelo Newton said. “We addressed system breakdowns, removed inefficiencies, and collaborated across agencies to create lasting improvements.”



Using Lean Six Sigma principles, the DLA Energy team identified root causes and streamlined procedures through tools such as Fishbone Diagrams, Five Whys, and Power BI dashboards. The approach eliminated unnecessary steps and standardized workflows.



Military Augmentation

With staffing shortages in Bahrain, DLA Energy deployed trained military personnel to fill critical gaps. These augmentees received targeted instruction and helped operationalize improvements without straining civilian resources.



“The use of military augmentees was a tactical win,” Newton said. “They weren’t just stopgaps—they were catalysts for lasting change.”



Impact by the Numbers

• Army Reserve Pay Processing:

o Before: 93 days

o After: 6.5 days (93% reduction)

• Army Active Duty Pay Processing:

o Before: 35 days

o After: 11 days (69% reduction)



Long-Term Benefits



According to Lewis, the reforms have enhanced Soldier satisfaction, improved data accuracy, reduced manual errors, and strengthened readiness by removing financial distractions for deployed personnel.



“Getting paid on time shouldn’t be a luxury for Soldiers,” one Army Reserve soldier said. “Now, I can focus on the mission without financial uncertainty.”



A Blueprint for Change



DLA Energy is now evaluating similar improvements across other commands, aiming to replicate the Bahrain model. Lewis emphasized that these results support broader operational excellence goals.



“This is what success looks like,” Lewis said. “We identified a problem, collaborated across agencies, and delivered meaningful improvements for Soldiers.”



James Elliott, Jr. contributed to this article.

