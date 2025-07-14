Date Taken: 07.15.2025 Date Posted: 07.15.2025 10:48 Photo ID: 9180616 VIRIN: 250715-A-SO478-9924 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.34 MB Location: NAV, BH

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DLA overhauls Army pay processing in Bahrain, slashes delays by up to 93%, by Stephanie Abdullah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.