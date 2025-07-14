USS NANTUCKET (LCS 27) SAILORS PARTICIPATE IN NAMESAKE’S VISIT

NANTUCKET, MA (Jun 18, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Freedom-Variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Nantucket (LCS 27) visited their ship’s namesake city June 18-22, 2025.



During the visit, Cmdr. Billy Green, USS Nantucket’s Commanding Officer, Lt. Jacob Abeyta, Chief Logistics Specialist Cyndie Carmin, Engineman First Class Marshal Tripp, and Fire Controlman Second Class Samantha Janca represented USS Nantucket by attending and participating in local events to include visiting the National Whaler Museum, the Nantucket Angler’s Club, and the 2025 commissioning of the Great Harbor Yacht Club.



During the trip, the Sailors met with retired Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate Senior Chief Sheila Lucy (retired), who is now the Nantucket harbormaster, Libby Gibson, the town manager, and Brian Miskell of the Nantucket Commissioning Committee at the historic Angler’s Club. The Sailors were able to enjoy some of Nantucket’s finest seafood while Lucy, Gibson, and Miskell retold local maritime tales and legends of the Nantucket harbor.



“Nantucket is an incredibly scenic location. It was very interesting to learn more about where our namesake phrases, such as the ‘Gray Lady’ and the ‘Whalers’, actually come from” said Janca.



While in Massachusetts, Nantucket Sailors were able to tour the Sankaty Head lighthouse, led by Robert Benchley of the ‘Sconset Trust.



“Learning about the Sankaty Head Lighthouse, which has served as a primary aid to navigation for over 160 years and is still proudly maintained by the Coast Guard, made me feel even more proud of my role as a Sailor. Touring the lighthouse and the Whaler Museum showed me how deeply the people of Nantucket value their history. Their dedication to preserving artifacts, sharing stories, and maintaining strong family and community ties is inspiring” said Carmin. “It gave me a true sense of belonging and pride while reminding me of the importance of holding onto your heritage—a value I hold dear as a Chief in the Navy. I want to bring back that same sense of tradition to the ship: pride in our past, a commitment to our journey, and a sense of unity to carry into the future.”



On the second day of the trip, crewmembers of the USS Nantucket had the opportunity to tour the Whaler Museum with Paul Collins, the Vice Commodore of the Great Harbor Yacht Club, and his wife, Mary Collins. In the museum, the Sailors took a trip into the past to learn about the origins of the ship’s moniker, the Whalers. At the museum, the crew learned about the challenges of early whalers in the 18th century and the how the longevity of whaling expeditions was necessary for the survival of Nantucket’s economy and vital to the growth of the community. “It’s interesting to me that whalers sailing from Nantucket hundreds of years ago would go out to sea for such long periods to do a dangerous job for the benefit of their friends and families back home” commented Tripp. “In today’s world, the USS Nantucket trains for long voyages to protect and defend the way of life we have back at home. I am proud to carry on the title as a Whaler.”



Headlining the schedule for the namesake trip, the five Sailors attended the Great Harbor Yacht Club commissioning ceremony in downtown Nantucket. “The ceremony was held with Nantucket Harbor in the background; the pride of the Nantucket residents in their namesake warship was heartwarming to see” said Abeyta. “We were honored to support the ceremony and recognize three new plankowners: Sheila Lucy, Libby Gibson, and Dawn Hill Holdgate due to their unwavering support during Nantucket’s christening.”



At the Great Harbor Yacht Club Commissioning, Commander Green summed up the relationship between the warship and its namesake representatives perfectly. “The relationship between a Navy vessel and its sponsor community is a special one—rooted in tradition, forged in mutual respect, and strengthened by our shared values. And there is no better embodiment of those values than the Great Harbor Yacht Club. From the earliest days of our commissioning process to the present moment, you have welcomed us with open arms, celebrated our milestones, and reminded us of the enduring spirit and maritime heritage that ties Nantucket to its namesake warship” said Green. “While the GHYC is focusing on community service with efforts to keep the Nantucket Harbor clean and outreach to the local schools, USS Nantucket focuses on a larger scale to keep the maritime highways free and protect the values we covet as a Nation. To the leadership of the Yacht Club—past, present, and incoming—thank you for your stewardship of this enduring bond. Your commitment ensures that the USS Nantucket sails not only with strength and purpose, but with the steadfast support of a community that believes in her mission and stands behind her crew. We are proud to bear the name Nantucket. We are prouder still to carry with us the spirit of this incredible community. It was a privilege to learn more about and experience the city of Nantucket. We couldn’t be more thankful for the hospitality and friendship we experienced. We will continue to strengthen the bond with our new friends for years to come.”



USS Nantucket (LCS 27) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, FL, and is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two.

