‘Safety starts with me’ – be prepared, aware when hitting the hiking trails this summer

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Hiking during the summer is a very popular pastime. In fact, here in Germany ‘Volksmarching’ is one of biggest summer social activities. Leann Fraka and LaShaun Chappell recommend getting outside and hitting the hiking trails while the weather is right but be prepared and aware. And most importantly, be safe.



As part of their “safety starts with me” campaign and the Army’s 101 critical days of summer safety, Fraka and Chappell – the 405th Army Field Support Brigade Safety Team – want everyone to keep safety in mind while hiking. And many of the brigade’s most avid hikers couldn’t agree with them more.



Hanni Marchuk is the acting director of Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th AFSB, and an avid hiker. Marchuk said she’s currently training for a Zugspitze hike in southeastern Bavaria next month, and her most recent training hike over the weekend was 19 kilometers carrying a 15-pound pack. She said she’s a firm believer in staying safe when out on the trails.



“Germany has some great hiking trails. It’s great for your health and you get to see some incredible areas outside of the cities and towns,” said Marchuk. “When it comes to safety, always inform someone of your hiking plans, including your route and expected return time, and always carry a basic first aid kit as well as snacks and plenty of water as hiking can drain your energy quickly.”



Army Cpt. Kellie O’Boyle is another avid 405th AFSB hiker who understands the importance of safety. The brigade security and intelligence officer (S-2) has been training for the world-famous 4-day Nijmegen March in the Netherlands happening this week, and she said she’s a big advocate of the ’Ten Essentials of Hiking’ which are:

• Navigation – carry a map, compass, GPS device, or satellite messenger

• Light – carry a headlamp or another type of light device with extra batteries

• Sun protection – bring sunglasses, wear sun-protective clothing and use sunscreen

• First aid – carry a basic first aid kit plus foot care product and insect repellent

• Tools – pack a knife and a repair kit for your gear

• Fire – bring matches, a lighter, tinder or a stove

• Shelter – carry an emergency bivy or another type of light shelter

• Food and water – bring extra rations and water beyond the minimum expectation

• Clothing – bring extra clothing beyond the minimum expectation

• Communication – carry a phone and let someone know exactly where you’ll be and when you’ll return



O’Boyle said on shorter hikes – like a day or less – it’s okay to scale things back, but for the longer and more difficult overnight trips it may be necessary to scale it up. Always consider the weather, the hike length and level of difficulty, she said, and the nearest location to seek help in case of an emergency.



“Plan ahead,” added Nicole Anderson, the administrative support assistant for Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th AFSB. “Stay aware of your surroundings and be prepared for various conditions. This includes researching your trail, packing essentials, dressing appropriately, and staying alert to potential hazards like wildlife and weather changes.”



The National Park Service also has some hiking safety tips. Some of them include:

• Always hike with another person. Keep your hiking party together and stay on officially maintained and marked trails. Always keep children in sight when hiking. Do not allow them to get ahead of you or fall behind.

• Be seen and be comfortable. Wear bright colors so you stand out and can be seen. Dress in layers that can be easily removed or added as you heat up or cool down. Always carry a wind-resistant jacket and wear shoes or boots that provide good ankle support. Plus, carry quality rain gear and consider turning back in bad weather.

• Watch out for wildlife. Avoid close encounters with wildlife, if possible, but when encountering an animal is unavoidable, make enough noise to alert them of your presence.



According to an article from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, it’s all about mitigating risk, both on- and off-duty. When it comes to hiking safety, one of the most important risk-mitigating factors is knowing your limits. To learn more about mitigating risks while hiking, read the USACRC article titled ‘Mitigating a Mountain of Risk’ at https://safety.army.mil/MEDIA/Risk-Management-Magazine/ArtMID/7428/ArticleID/7031 and go to USACRC’s sports and recreation safety page at https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Sports-and-Recreation for more tips.



