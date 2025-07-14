20th CES's Near Peer Threat Exercise

“It is important to be multi-faceted and sharp in all skills,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hunter Eckwall, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal section chief of logistics and quality assurance. “You have to be prepared to do your job and potentially someone else’s.”



This shared mindset among 20th Fighter Wing leadership is what led to the near-peer threat exercise that took place at Poinsett Electronic Combat Range in Wedgefield on July 10. Airmen assigned to the 20th CES participated in the exercise, which tested the Airmen on their ability to operate under high-stress conditions and communicate under fire.



The Airmen had been training for this exercise for weeks; This was the first real test of their training.



Participants were provided with protective gear and M4 carbine rifles with simulated bullets, before being introduced to scenarios similar to what they might endure during a deployment. The exercise was meant to allow Airmen to develop their tactical abilities, as well as hone their communication skills.



The Airmen, led by 1st Lt. Elizabeth Worthington, 20th CES operations flight commander, patrolled along a 2.5 mile path where their communication and situational awareness were essential. They were tasked with responding to various threats that they encountered by way of teamwork, listening, and attention to detail.



“As the flight goes on in terms of getting ready for a larger threat, the multi-capable Airman is such an important concept that we need to hone in on, and this is a step in the right direction,” said Worthington.



At one point during the exercise, the Airmen discovered a makeshift village full of cargo containers. It was at this point of the exercise where they were really put to the test.



Airmen from the EOD flight acted as opposing forces and ambushed the participating Airmen, creating a simulated combat zone. The Airmen had to yet again rely on their prior training, communication skills, and situational awareness to effectively respond to this portion of the exercise.



“The team did great, especially for their first time,” said Eckwall. “We want to ensure that we are capable, so this exercise was really important and beneficial.”



The Airmen responded quickly and efficiently, making for a successful ending to such an essential exercise.



“We are really good at our craft, but we need to be able to execute all our missions to the highest standard and extent,” said Worthington. “Sustaining multiple missions and staying confident will keep us alive and make it so we keep winning the fight.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2025 Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:28 Story ID: 542796 Location: WEDGEFIELD, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th CES's Near Peer Threat Exercise, by A1C Nyanda Walker-Potts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.