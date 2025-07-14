First Multinational HIMARS Launch on Australian Soil Highlights Regional Unity and Modernization

Courtesy Photo | High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the Australian Army, the United States...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the Australian Army, the United States Army and the Singapore Army fire a salvo of rockets during a combined joint live fire exercise in Queensland, Australia during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. The exercise is designed to enhance combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. (Photo courtesy of ADF CPL Michael Rogers) see less | View Image Page

Queensland, Australia – Multinational forces demonstrated integrated fires and maneuver capabilities across multiple domains during a Combined Joint Live Fire Exercise (CJLFX) as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, held in Queensland, Australia.



The event brought together forces from several nations to synchronize long-range fires, armor movements, and air defense in a realistic scenario designed to strengthen interoperability and regional deterrence. Senior leaders and international observers watched as partner nations coordinated across the deep, close, and rear areas of the battlespace.



The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live-fire component underscored the ability of partner forces to rapidly deploy, share targeting data, and deliver effects together, demonstrating not just tactical readiness, but the deepening trust that underpins coalition operations.



“For me, it’s like-minded nations bringing together their modern technology on the battlefield to train and work together,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps. “What we have in mind is that no matter which country’s sensor detects a target, it doesn’t matter which country then engages that target.”



The scenario began with the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Joint Strike Fighters executing an initial airstrike to neutralize enemy air defenses. With air superiority established, HIMARS from the Australian Defence Force’s 10th Brigade, U.S. Army’s 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and Singapore Armed Forces moved from concealed positions to deliver precision long-range fires. Targeting data was provided by a multi-national ISR enterprise, including Australian Integrator UAS platforms.



This event marked a historic first for the Australian Army, their first HIMARS launch on home soil in cooperation with regional partners. The exercise also reflected Australia’s ongoing modernization efforts, with domestically produced munitions expected to support future integration.



“Opportunities to live fire and train alongside our allies and partners as part of Talisman Sabre is critical to building true interoperability,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edward Guelfi, Commander of 1-3 Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade. “These moments forge trust, sharpen readiness, and send a clear message, we are united, capable, and ready to deter any threat together.”



U.S. HIMARS crews fired Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) to engage enemy targets identified during the preceding air assault, reinforcing the importance of a shared targeting picture. Following successful deep fires, joint forces shifted to the close battlespace. M777A2 155mm Howitzers from the U.S. Marine Corps and Australian Defence Force provided suppressive fires, clearing the way for Republic of Korea K9A1 and K1A2 systems to deliver counterbattery effects and lead a simulated armored assault.



Guelfi highlighted the excitement and motivation felt by the Soldiers in his brigade to be given the opportunity to train alongside the Australian Defence Force and Singapore Armed Forces. “One key takeaway was how quickly our teams adapted to each other’s systems and procedures, highlighting that interoperability isn’t just about equipment, it’s about people, trust, and shared commitment. These exercises proved that our partnerships aren’t just symbolic, they’re operational, effective, and growing stronger every day.”



The final phase took place in the rear area, where Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force CHU-SAM medium-range surface-to-air missile system was employed to defend against adversary air threats and protect critical assets. These integrated rear-area defenses are critical to ensuring freedom of maneuver and sustainment during multi-domain operations.



The demonstration’s scenario outlined how ISR support would enable participating forces to converge sensor data, prioritize targets, and deliver coordinated fires with minimal delay. This level of integration, both technical and procedural, highlights the growing ability of collaborating nations to operate as a cohesive and capable team.



The Combined Joint Live Fire Exercise did more than showcase firepower, it validated a shared vision for how partner nations operate side by side across different domains. By aligning training objectives and increasing the complexity of combined missions, the demonstration advanced a multinational framework built on trust, modernization, and the collective will to prevent conflict and meet the challenges of tomorrow’s security environment.