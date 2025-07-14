TS25 - CJLFX

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the Australian Army, the United States Army and the Singapore Army fire a salvo of rockets during a combined joint live fire exercise in Queensland, Australia during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. The exercise is designed to enhance combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. (Photo courtesy of ADF CPL Michael Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9180140
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-OO251-6000
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|23.03 MB
|Location:
|ROCKHAMPTON, AU
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
First Multinational HIMARS Launch on Australian Soil Highlights Regional Unity and Modernization
