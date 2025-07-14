Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TS25 - CJLFX

    ROCKHAMPTON, AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    I Corps

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from the Australian Army, the United States Army and the Singapore Army fire a salvo of rockets during a combined joint live fire exercise in Queensland, Australia during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25. The exercise is designed to enhance combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. (Photo courtesy of ADF CPL Michael Rogers)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Multinational HIMARS Launch on Australian Soil Highlights Regional Unity and Modernization

