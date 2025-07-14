Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards contract to Eugene company for Japan work

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded an architecture and engineering contract to a Eugene, Oregon company, July 14, 2025.

    Tulsa District awarded the $1.2 million contract to The Urban Collaborative, LLC., for master planning support at Yakota Air Base, Japan.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 15:32
    Story ID: 542748
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards contract to Eugene company for Japan work, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Tulsa District
    Military Programs
    Contract Awarded
    USACE
    Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download