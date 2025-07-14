Tulsa District awards contract to Eugene company for Japan work

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded an architecture and engineering contract to a Eugene, Oregon company, July 14, 2025.
Tulsa District awarded the $1.2 million contract to The Urban Collaborative, LLC., for master planning support at Yakota Air Base, Japan.
