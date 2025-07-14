The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District awarded an architecture and engineering contract to a Eugene, Oregon company, July 14, 2025.



Tulsa District awarded the $1.2 million contract to The Urban Collaborative, LLC., for master planning support at Yakota Air Base, Japan.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2025 Date Posted: 07.14.2025 15:32 Story ID: 542748 Location: OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District awards contract to Eugene company for Japan work, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.