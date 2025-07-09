1st AD’s top leader, Congressional staff delegation visit Powidz APS-2 worksite

Courtesy Photo | The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Ernest Lane II (center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Ernest Lane II (center left with back to camera), briefs a group of Congressional staff delegates and distinguished visitors at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland, July 3, 2025. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – To truly understand the enormity of the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite – the newest and most modern APS worksite in the world – you must go there and see it for yourself. That’s exactly what the commanding general of the 1st Armored Division did recently, along with a group of Congressional staff delegates and distinguished visitors.



Army Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor and more than a half a dozen Congressional legislative directors, legislative aides, legislative correspondents, national security advisors and senior counsel members, as well as U.S. House of Representatives Legislative Director Will Stiers, conducted a site visit of the Powidz APS-2 worksite on July 3, 2025.



Briefing the distinguished visitors was the commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Ernest Lane II, and Lt. Col. Michelle McDevitt, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Poland. Assisting them were key leaders and division chiefs from the worksite itself.



McDevitt assumed command of AFSBn-Poland and the Powidz APS-2 worksite in late June, and Taylor assumed command of the Army Task Force operating in Poland and across the eastern flank of Europe in March.



According to an informational presentation provided to higher headquarters by AFSBn-Poland, the Congressional staff delegation visited the Powidz APS-2 worksite to better understand U.S. and Allied military operations and capabilities in Poland.



The presentation stated that the distinguished visitors met with U.S. military officials at different locations in Poland throughout their trip – to include the Powidz APS-2 worksite – to assess U.S. military operations in the region as well as Department of Defense industrial investments there, and to better understand the future requirements of U.S. European Command.



Visiting the Powidz APS-2 worksite was a must for the delegation during their assessment of military operations in the region. In 2017, the U.S. initiated discussions with NATO and Poland about establishing an APS worksite in Poland. A year later an agreement was made, and construction began in 2019. Completion of the Powidz APS-2 worksite was finalized in late 2023 at a cost of about 212 million Euros ($232 million) and paid for by NATO. With its completion, the Army announced the activation of AFSBn-Poland, which has mission command and oversight of all APS-2 operations at the site with support from the Poland’s 33rd APS Battalion, also stationed there.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite encompasses 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility, and various supporting structures, plus 58,000 square feet of munitions storage nearby. The worksite houses an entire modernized Armored Brigade Combat Team’s worth of APS-2. The APS-2 program alleviates many deployment requirements typically associated with sending major combat units to Europe from the U.S. It is estimated that APS-2 worksites like Powidz can help reduce deployment timelines for an armored brigade combat team from 60 days to as little as a week or two.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site www.facebook.com/405thAFSB. Watch this video to learn more about the 405th AFSB's APS-2 program and the Powidz APS-2 worksite at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/930159.