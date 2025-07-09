354th AEW provides combat airpower to REFORPAC 25

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- The 354th Air Expeditionary Wing is participating in exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25, to test its ability to quickly and effectively command and control air assets throughout the Pacific, July 10 - August 8, 2025.



REFORPAC 25 is the largest Air Force contingency training exercise in the Pacific, training military members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress throughout multiple locations in the Pacific, including Guam, Japan, and international airspace.



“REFORPAC will demonstrate how our Airmen generate and employ lethal combat airpower at effective scale and scope to achieve Combatant Commander objectives,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “Collaborating with our allies, partners, and Joint Forces we will validate our ability to maintain robust command and control in the region while maneuvering our forces and executing missions.”



During the exercise the 354th AEW will rapidly deploy and regionally maneuver fifth-generation capabilities like the F-35A Lightning II while executing Agile Combat Employment techniques.



“The women and men of the 354th AEW are focused on generating combat airpower while optimizing and enhancing the asymmetric advantages we have in the free and open Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Erik Gonsalves, 355th Mission Generation Force Element commander. “We’re using intense training exercises like REFORPAC to test and refine our skills in unique situations and austere locations, challenging us to solidify or update our gameplan to ensure we are ready to respond swiftly and effectively.”



Large scale exercises like REFORPAC make the 354th AEW more capable of delivering lethal airpower to combatant commanders in defense of national military objectives.



“REFORPAC demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our Allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” said Johnston. “By working with our multinational and joint partners the 354th AEW becomes a stronger and more capable wing that demonstrates our collective commitment to maintaining regional stability.”



REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.

