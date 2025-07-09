Behind Every Diagnosis: How Health Technology Powers Patient Care at Kenner

Photo By Shanita Dorsey | Kenner Army Health Clinic's Health Technology Maintenance team ensures medical...... read more read more Photo By Shanita Dorsey | Kenner Army Health Clinic's Health Technology Maintenance team ensures medical equipment is accurate, safe, and ready for use. Their work supports patient safety and clinical efficiency by preventing downtime and staying current with advancing technology. Their behind-the-scenes expertise allows providers to focus on delivering quality care. see less | View Image Page

At Kenner Army Health Clinic, high-quality patient care begins long before a doctor enters the room. Behind every working vital signs monitor, infusion pump, and imaging machine is a team of experts who ensure the technology is accurate, reliable, and safe to use.



Health technology is the silent engine of modern medicine - and at Kenner, it’s maintained by a small but highly skilled group of professionals in the Logistics Division’s Medical Maintenance branch.



“Without us inspecting, performing maintenance, and verifying calibration on the medical equipment, no patient care could commence,” said Staff Sgt. Antonio Robinson, the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of Logistics and Health Technology Maintenance (HTM). “If the blood pressure monitor is providing the wrong numbers, then the doctors are prescribing the wrong meds to patients. Incorrect care plans are made and nothing is accomplished.”



From routine checkups to urgent medical responses, the reliability of equipment is a matter of patient safety. The HTM team works behind the scenes to prevent costly downtime and ensure clinical staff have the tools they need to care for patients effectively.



Julio Bultron, Chief of Medical Maintenance, recalled a defining moment early in his career. “When I first started, I was able to troubleshoot a broken x-ray device down to a single component that cost 20 cents,” he said. “This saved the unit a couple thousand dollars, and it gave me a confidence boost that I was in the right field.”



While saving costs is part of the job, staying current with medical innovation is just as crucial.



“Technology changes every day and with it, we follow it,” said Emanuel Lamboy, Medical Maintenance Specialist. “We maintained our knowledge up to date with the outside companies (vendors), manufacturers, and new implementation of software in our equipment. We change with technology as it advances towards.”



The expertise and adaptability of the health technology team ensures that providers at Kenner can focus on patient care with confidence - knowing the equipment they rely on is ready when it matters most.