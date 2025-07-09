Kenner's Scavenger Hunt Puts Spotlight on Mental Health

Courtesy Photo | Kenner Army Health Clinic’s Behavioral Health Clinic hosted a Mental Health...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kenner Army Health Clinic’s Behavioral Health Clinic hosted a Mental Health Awareness Scavenger Hunt across Fort Lee during May, encouraging participants to explore different locations on base and learn about mental health resources. The event, created in partnership with the Fort Lees Mental Resilience Working Group, aimed to promote self-care through interactive education. Ms. Samantha Warford, new to the installation, was the first to complete the hunt and was named the winner. The initiative reached nearly 3,900 people and highlighted the importance of accessible, on-base mental health support. see less | View Image Page

A creative campaign led by Kenner Army Health Clinic’s Behavioral Health Clinic turned Mental Health Awareness Month into a post-wide journey of learning and discovery. The Mental Health Awareness Scavenger Hunt, launched across Fort Lee, challenged participants to visit various wellness-related sites—and in doing so, brought mental health resources to the forefront.



The idea was more than just fun. It was purposefully designed to promote self-care through interactive education.



“We aimed at promoting self-care through education and experiential exposure,” said Dr. Marat Zanov, Installation Director of Psychological Health and Chief of the Behavioral Health Service Line at Kenner Army Health Clinic.



Participants picked up information packets at designated locations like the Army Wellness Center, R2 Performance Center, and Family Life Chaplains. Each stop shared tools for stress relief, mindfulness, and emotional resilience—key ingredients in overall readiness.



Ms. Samantha Warford, new to the area, was the first to complete the hunt and the official winner. Her curiosity turned into a personal wellness journey.



“My participation in the Mental Health Awareness Scavenger Hunt was not what I expected. I did not know what I was expecting,” said Warford.



After visiting her first stop, Warford said she was surprised by the wealth of information—everything from journaling exercises to helpline numbers. She completed the challenge in two days, ultimately realizing just how accessible support is across the installation.



Dr. Zanov credited the scavenger hunt idea to Kenner's Behavioral Health Service Line Morale Committee and success to partnerships with other on-post agencies. The event was organized in collaboration with the Fort Lees Mental Resilience Working Group and supported by multiple base facilities.



The initiative reached nearly 3,900 individuals, with many expressing newfound appreciation for mental health resources and the convenience of on-base services.



“Activities like this are always needed,” Warford added in her written reflection. “Mental health is real. It’s ok not to be ok.”



Kenner Army Health Clinic remains committed to supporting the readiness and resilience of the Fort Lee community—one step, and one scavenger hunt, at a time.