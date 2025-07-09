Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command Hosts Open House for Students in Honor of 75th Anniversary

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Command (UNC), more than 100 high school and college students attended an Open House event Wednesday to learn about UNC’s ongoing mission to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

    During the event, students received an overview of UNC’s history and evolution, including the roles of the UNC Military Armistice Commission and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission from the Korean War to the present day.

    A highlight of the Open House was a demonstration by the UNC Honor Guard. The Honor Guard provides ceremonial support and security for visiting dignitaries to UNC, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, as well as contingency security for the Commander. The Honor Guard Company is comprised of soldiers from the United States, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Thailand.

    The Open House offered students a unique opportunity to observe firsthand the multinational cooperation and commitment that underpin UNC’s mission.

