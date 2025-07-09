To commemorate United Nations Command's 75th Anniversary, UNC hosted an Open House at Camp Humphreys on July 10 for more than 100 high school and college students which included a demonstration by the UNC Honor Guard.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2025 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9172271
|VIRIN:
|250710-N-YQ363-4885
|Resolution:
|3441x1738
|Size:
|998.33 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United Nations Command welcomes students to mark 75th anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.