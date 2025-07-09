USS Iwo Jima: Meet the XO

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller | ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2025) Capt. Kathryn S. Wijnaldum, executive officer of...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller | ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2025) Capt. Kathryn S. Wijnaldum, executive officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stands in front of photos or her family in her office aboard the USS Iwo Jima. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller) see less | View Image Page

Recently, the USS Iwo Jima has received a new executive officer, Capt. Kathryn Wijnaldum, a highly skilled experienced officer of 24 years. While the crew of the Iwo Jima may have seen her at an all-hands call, the change of command, berthing inspections, or at least heard her morning announcements during cleaning stations, they may be wondering how did the new executive officer get to this position and what she has planned for her time onboard.



Naval Career.



Born in Miami, Florida, and growing up in Stone Mountain, Georgia, Wijnaldum’s life would become entangled with the Navy at a young age.



“When I was in second or third grade I went on a field trip to the Naval Academy,” said Wijnaldum. “I didn’t know it was the United States Naval Academy (USNA) until years later, but I remember going in the chapel. In the chapel there is a mural for Admiral Sampson and I had a connection since my maiden name is Sampson. I remember praying in the chapel saying “when I grow up, Lord, I want to go to this school”.



Later in Wijnaldum’s sophomore year she would join her high school’s junior reserve officer training course program and would later join the Army reserves. However, her time with the army reserve would not last long.



“When I was in the Army Reserve, I got a Navy ROTC scholarship, but my Army commanding officer wouldn’t let me out of my contract,” said Wijnaldum. “He said ‘the only way I let you out of your contract now, is if you get accepted to the Academy.’ What he meant was West Point. So, he was kind of mad when he found out I was accepted to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, but he at least let me out of my contract.”



While at the USNA, Wijnaldum would earn a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and would commission in May 2001. From there she would be invited to join the Navy nuclear program.



“I feel like the nuclear program chose me, because at the time I didn’t even know about the nuclear program,“ said Wijnaldum. “I’ll never forget when I got invited to interview. I had other friends who I thought were stellar academically. I had good academics, but they were engineers, and I was a political science major. So, when I got invited to interview, and I was like ‘oh, somebody wants me,’ and so I interviewed and passed.”



Wijnaldum would be designated as a Nuclear-Trained Surface Warfare Officer in 2007. She now looks back fondly on the entire experience.



“I’ve been looking back and it was the best opportunity for me,” said Wijnaldum. “I’d do it again, because I think the training that I received made me a better surface warfare officer. It was my experiences in the nuclear program made me want to stay Navy for my career.”



Since then, Wijnaldum has served at sea as the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) officer on USS Anzio (CG 68), the reactor electrical division officer on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), first lieutenant and senior watch officer on the USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), commanding officer for Patrol Coastal Crew ECHO (PCCE), main propulsion assistant on USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and commanding and executive officer on USS Oak Hill (LSD 51).



In addition, she has served as a nuclear trained officer recruiter at Navy Recruiting Region West Headquarters, a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Service Chief’s Fellow, she led the naval forces Joint Working Group Lead in support of Global Force Management initiatives in the Joint Staff (J35 South), and served as officer in charge (OIC) of the Atlantic Surface Nuclear Propulsion Mobile Training Team (SNPMTT).



Leadership.



Through out her 24 years of services, Wijnaldum has developed a strong view on how the Navy has shaped its Sailors, including herself.



“I think Naval Service stretches you,” said Wijnaldum. “You never really know what you’re capable of until you are chiseled; until you are forged like that piece of metal. Because each of us carry our own unique strengths, capabilities, and gifts, but sometimes that can’t emerge when you’re unaware of it or until you are put in a high-pressure circumstance.”



“I think the Navy does a good job, of teaching us how to, if you allow it and you’re willing to undergo the process, to operate outside of your comfort zone so that you can increase your capacity personally or professionally to do more,” Wijnaldum added. “To be more and to tap into those gifts and qualities that allow you to be unique but still add value to the organization.”



“I think that, if it weren’t for things that I’ve learned along the journey, the friendships that I’ve gained, the support that I’ve received from those around me, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said Wijnaldum.



Taking what she learned from her time with the Navy, Wijnaldum developed a philosophy for how she approaches leadership.



“My goal is to serve,” said Wijnaldum. “I’m not here for my show. I want to be a part of a winning team, and I’m willing to do my part, to set the right example and to help develop others the same way those who helped develop me. I think, if we do that all together, we can be a winning team that accomplishes the mission. At this point, service isn’t about myself. I’m here to pour into you and do all I can, to support our skipper and each member of our service.”



On Iwo.



As she made the move to Iwo and took over as the executive officer, Wijnaldum had a goal in mind for her time on board and what she wants to bring to the table as a leader.



“My goal is to operate, establish a schedule, a balance within the consistency that enables all of us to operate at our best, and that when we return from deployment, we will return in a much better physical, mental, material readiness state than when we left,” said Wijnaldum. “I think we can do that if we all work together and just try to push the needle a little bit every day. Let’s try to get small incremental gains, and when we look back on our time on deployment, we’ll be like, wow, we really crushed the heck out of that.”



In addition to wanting Iwo’s crew to operate at their peak, Wijnaldum also wants to take away some new knowledge with her time on board.



“I desire to learn about the ship and how the ship operates,” said Wijnaldum. “I desire to interact with as many crew members as possible, to make myself relatable, and to support people’s development. I go to a lot of places, and I ask a lot of questions, but that’s only because I want to glean from yours and share my expert knowledge, because it makes me better. Then maybe I could share a nugget to help you sharpen your spear because, you know, iron sharpens iron. I think everybody wants to be the best they can be.”



Wijnaldum has also found it easy to slip into the executive officer position due to the prior established efforts of Iwo’s crew. Recognizing this, Wijnaldum speaks quite highly of their current state.



“We have the best crew,” said Wijnaldum “When I think about our crew, even before I got here, they accomplished so much with little people. When you think about it the odds were really stacked against us to get to this point. Those of us who have joined the team are standing on the shoulders of giants who were already on board. I feel like we are definitely a professional organization, professional warfighters. I think everyone cares and are willing to do their part. And I’m thankful and pleased to be a part of something great.”



Furthermore, Wijnaldum had a message for the crew showing appreciation for their warm reception of her so far.



“I’m just really thankful to be here,” said Wijnaldum. “This is a hashtag dream job. I’m just thankful to be with you, so when I see you in the passageway, say hello, and let’s have a quick conversation. I just want to tell everyone, thank you for welcoming me, with open arms."