    Meet the XO

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2025) Capt. Kathryn S. Wijnaldum, executive officer of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), stands in front of photos or her family in her office aboard the USS Iwo Jima. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are underway executing Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), which tests the amphibious ready group’s ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation’s leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy’s commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation’s prosperity and security, deter aggression and provide tailorable options to our nation’s leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.12.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 9176285
    VIRIN: 250628-N-MY760-3001
    Resolution: 2570x1713
    Size: 523.14 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: STONE MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA, US
    Captain
    Executive Officer
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD7
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)

