The Tri-Ship America Amphibious Ready Group Visits Brisbane

Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | 250709-N-BW367-1099 BRISBANE (July 9, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | 250709-N-BW367-1099 BRISBANE (July 9, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct sea and anchor on the ship’s forward lookout, while pulling into Brisbane, July 9. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass) see less | View Image Page

BRISBANE, Australia – The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), and embarked elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in Brisbane for a scheduled port visit July 10 while conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet.



The ships join the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) flagship, the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in a visit centered on strengthening the U.S.-Australia alliance and deepening the two nations’ bilateral defense ties.



“I’m delighted to welcome the America Amphibious Ready Group – USS America, USS San Diego, and USS Rushmore – to Brisbane,” said Jeremy Cornforth, U.S. Consul General. “This visit reinforces the shared commitment by the United States and Australia to maritime security in the region and a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Having previously visited Sydney in June, the roughly 4,500 Sailors and Marines will have an opportunity to experience Brisbane’s unique sights, culture and cuisine. Volunteers will also participate in community engagements at a local food bank and koala sanctuary.



"We are thrilled to bring the three-ship America Amphibious Ready Group to Brisbane. This port visit is a valuable opportunity to strengthen the enduring partnership between the United States and Australia,” said Capt. John Baggett, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 11. “We look forward to engaging with the local community and continuing to build upon our shared commitment to regional security through future training opportunities with our Australian allies."



The U.S. Navy and the Australian Defence Force maintain a close and collaborative relationship, conducting regular joint exercises and training to enhance interoperability and promote regional stability. This port visit further reinforces this partnership and demonstrates the commitment of both nations to working together to address shared security challenges.



The America ARG is capable of responding to a range of military operations, including combat operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and amphibious operations. It is currently operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as ready response force for any type of contingency.



The America Amphibious Ready Group is currently conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more USS America news visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lha6/, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSA

On Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/USSAmerica