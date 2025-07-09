Col. James T. Horne III Assumes Command of Space Launch Delta 30

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Col. James T. Horne III took command of Space Launch Delta 30 during a change of command ceremony held July 8, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Commander of Space Systems Command, presided over the ceremony.

The change of command is a formal military tradition that represents the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. The ceremony’s highlight is the passing of the unit guidon, symbolizing continuity and trust in leadership.

“Vandenberg is a critical launch and test range for our nation, and the leadership of Space Launch Delta 30 is pivotal to our success,” said Garrant. “Col. Horne is a proven leader with deep expertise in space operations, and I am confident he will continue to propel this mission forward.”

Col. Horne succeeds Col. Mark Shoemaker, who commanded SLD 30 during a period marked by increased launch activity, growing public visibility, and organizational evolution. Shoemaker oversaw more than 50 launches annually—up from five just a few years prior—and led efforts to strengthen range modernization, public transparency, and interagency collaboration.

Col. Horne, who previously served as the Senior Materiel Leader, Launch Execution Delta, Assured Access to Space at Space Systems Command, addressed the unit as its new commander.

“Team Vandenberg, the future of space launch operations is being written right here,” Horne said. “I’m honored to lead this incredible team as we continue to deliver warfighting capabilities to orbit, strengthen strategic partnerships, and ensure the success of every mission.”

Space Launch Delta 30 provides robust and responsive range and spaceport capabilities for the nation. The commander oversees $8.4 billion in assets, a $280 million annual budget, more than 118,000 acres, and over 11,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel. The Delta supports national security space launches, operational missile testing, and space domain awareness from the Western Range.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.11.2025 17:30 Story ID: 542606 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. James T. Horne III Assumes Command of Space Launch Delta 30, by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.